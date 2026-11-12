UCF Opponent Review: Arizona State's Rushing Attack Lifts Sun Devils Over Colorado

Welcome back to our weekly check-in on the rest of the UCF Knights' 2026 opponents!

So, while Scott Frost and the Knights were off getting the program's first win on the road since September 2024, here is how all of their opponents did during Week 10:

UCF Opponent Opponent's Opponent Result UCF Opponent's Record Bethune-Cookman Southern Lost, 45-17 5-5 (3-3 SWAC) Pittsburgh BYE N/A 5-2 (2-2 ACC) Georgia State App State Win, 39-23 5-4 (2-3 Sun Belt) TCU No. 22 Arizona Lost, 29-28 4-5 (2-4 Big 12) No. 17 Houston Cincinnati Win, 31-24 7-2 (4-2 Big 12) Oklahoma State Kansas State Win, 66-28 6-3 (4-2 Big 12) No. 9 BYU No. 3 Utah Lost, 28-20 7-2 (4-2 Big 12) Baylor Iowa State Win, 42-31 6-3 (4-2 Big 12) Arizona State Colorado Win, 20-10 5-4 (3-3 Big 12) Iowa State Baylor Lost, 42-31 4-5 (2-4 Big 12) Colorado Arizona State Lost, 20-10 3-6 (1-5 Big 12)

Note: CFP rankings reflect the position teams were in at the time of the game

Below are three games that provide the most insights on the strength of the Knights' 2026 schedule:

1. UCF's Next Opponent

Arizona State running back Cardae Mack (25) fumbles the ball against Colorado during a game at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, on Nov. 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Two of the Knights' three remaining opponents on their regular season schedule squared off on Saturday as the Arizona State Sun Devils held off the Colorado Buffaloes, 20-10.

It was all Arizona State in the first half as the Sun Devil defense shut out the Buffaloes, forcing a pair of turnovers on downs, while the offense secured a 17-0 lead going into halftime.

The Buffaloes did avoid the shutout. Quarterback Isaac Wilson still threw for 248 yards and a touchdown, completing 20 of 31 pass attempts. However, it was not enough to catch up, even despite his defense limiting the Sun Devils to just a field goal the entire second half.

Arizona State mainly relied on their rushing attack, led by running back Cardae Mack, though when they did pass, they were effective. Of quarterback Jake Fette's 19 passing attempts, 13 of them were completed, picking up 187 yards and a touchdown. Even Mack got in on the passing attack, completing two passes for nine yards and a touchdown.

The Knights are set to host the Sun Devils in the Bounce House on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. while they travel out to Colorado to finish the regular season on Nov. 28.

2. BYU Falls in Holy War

Nov 7, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Devon Dampier (4) carries the ball against Brigham Young Cougars linebacker Miles Hall (21) during the third quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Despite the return of star running back LJ Martin, No. 3 Utah joined UCF in the "Teams That Beat BYU" Club this season with a win over the No. 9-ranked Cougars in the Holy War, 28-20.

It was a showdown of the mobile quarterback, as both teams’ signal callers, Bear Bachmeier and Devon Dampier, led their teams’ rushing attacks. Though Bachmeier rushed the ball just eight times for 59 yards, Dampier took it 20 times for 89 yards and two touchdowns.

While the Cougars may have ended up with the most yards by game's end, 391-330, the Ute defense stepped up in the second half and shut out BYU for the rest of the game. It also snagged four interceptions, doubling Bachmeier's season total.

3. Baylor Holds Off Iowa State

Nov 7, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor safety Devin Turner (11) and linebacker Garrick Ponder (13) celebrate after a play against the Iowa State Cyclones during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite taking an early lead and holding it for a majority of the first half, Iowa State ended up falling to Baylor, 42-31.

Following their dominating win over the Knights the previous weekend, the Bears continued their momentum under interim coach Joe Klanderman with another productive offensive performance, with quarterback DJ Lagway not only tallying 229 passing yards and two touchdowns on 16 completions, but also 119 rushing yards and one touchdown on 13 carries to be the team’s leading rusher.

Iowa State's offense still had a more successful outing against the Bears than the Knights did, though. Running back Aiden Flora was the game's leading rusher between both teams with 182 yards on 26 carries. Quarterback Jalen Raynor even outhrew Lagway, 256-229.

However, after allowing three scores in the first half, Baylor's defense locked things down in the third quarter, shutting out Iowa State and opening the door for Lagway and the offense to get out to an 18-point lead, a lead the Cyclones could not quite close all the way.

Iowa State is set to visit Orlando on Nov. 20 at 6 p.m.

Check out more UCF news below:

B.T.'s Breakdown: Three Reasons Why UCF Almost Extended Its Road Losing Streak (and Two Reasons Why It Didn't)

B.T.'s Breakdown: How the 'Nauts Crashed Back Down to Earth Against Baylor

What Riley Kugel Could Bring to the 2026-27 UCF Knights