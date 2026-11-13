UCF Running Back Ruled Out For Arizona State Game: Injury Report Breakdown

The UCF Knights' 2026 injury bug has hit their skill-position players ahead of Saturday's matchup against the Arizona State Sun Devils.

In addition to all three defensive backs set to miss another game after last weekend against Kansas, three skill-position players on UCF's offense added their names to the program's Big 12 Player Availability Reports.

Below is a breakdown of both teams' player availability reports ahead of their matchup at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday and what they mean for both teams:

UCF Knights

Skill Positions

The highest-profile name officially out for Saturday's game against the Sun Devils is running backDuke Watson, UCF's primary rusher so far this season. He had just two carries last Saturday in Lawrence before an injury took him out of the game. He was shown on ESPN2's broadcast later in the game in street clothes and wearing a walking boot.

Watson's injury comes fresh off the return of fellow running back Taevion Swint, who was out for two games with an injury of his own. He now stands to gain some more touches due to Watson's absence alongside Landen Chambers, who had his own injury during the Kansas game, but his absence from the Knights' Wednesday report indicates he is a go for Saturday.

While the Knights are going to be without one rusher against Arizona State, there is a chance they may also be without two pass catchers as well, as wide receiver Waden Charles has been designated doubtful and tight end Caden Piening has been designated questionable.

Charles' absence, which would be his first of the season, would create more opportunities for Tyren Hornes, who earned his first career start last Saturday in Lawrence.

Should Piening be a no-go for Saturday, fresh off catching the game-tying touchdown for the Knights against Kansas, it would increase the snap shares for both Dylan Wade and Grayson Brousseau.

Quarterback Keyone Jenkins was designated questionable on Wednesday, though with Alonza Barnett III back and healthy, his status is more of a question about who the Knights' backup quarterback is going to be. Should Jenkins need to sit another game, freshman Rocco Marriott, who saw the field briefly in Kansas, would likely take up the role.

Defensive Back

All three of the Knights' defensive backs that were sidelined last weekend against Kansas: Demari Henderson, DJ Bell and Kahmel Johnson are once again ruled out for Saturday's game against Arizona State. This is going to mark Henderson's third missed game of the season, the third for Bell and the second for Johnson.

Last weekend, Caleb Flagg stepped up in Henderson's absence to make four tackles, while Jailen Duffie and Rukeem Stroud each saw playing time in the absence of Bell and Johnson.

The sidelined trio were not the only defensive backs featured in UCF's report, as Antione Jackson and Ty Bartrum were both designated probable on Wednesday. Bartrum was labeled probable last weekend as well and went on to play. So, barring any setbacks, both should see the field on Saturday.

Linebacker

After missing the first six games of conference play, linebacker Lewis Carter is on the verge of returning to the field after receiving a probable designation. Coach Scott Frost said he had his fingers crossed for him during his Monday press conference.

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"You know, I didn't think it was going to be this long a deal, but every injury responds different, and he's been a huge part of our team we haven't had. But I think there's a really good chance he gets some time this week," Frost said.

Carter's return would actually make UCF's linebacker room deeper. In the time he's been injured, Cole Kozlowski was given a temporary injunction that allowed him to play for the Knights this season. So, accounting for Carter's return, UCF could now feature a five-man rotation at linebacker with Carter, Kozlowski, Tackett Curtis, Jahleel Culbreath and Jayden Jennings, the latter of which was also designated probable for Saturday's game.

Offensive Line

UCF is going to be without offensive lineman Tyler Gibson, listed as the backup right tackle behind Preston Cushman on the Knights' depth chart, for a fifth straight game after he was ruled out on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, center Jacob Maiava is once again back on the Knights' report and designated as questionable after he missed last weekend's game against Kansas with a new injury. It was his third missed game of the season due to injury overall.

Other

EDGE Bruno Dall has been designated probable for Saturday's game, though despite being available since the Oklahoma State game, he's only seen the field in one game since.

Arizona State Sun Devils

Defensive Back

The Knights are not going to be the only team in Orlando on Saturday missing a starting defensive back. After getting ruled out on Arizona State's initial report on Wednesday, cornerback Rodney Bimage Jr. was not found on Thursday's report, lending credence to coach Kenny Dillingham's assessment that he would "probably be out for the year" following their win over Colorado last weekend. Bimage has recorded 26 tackles, 19 of them solo, 1.5 tackles for loss, five pass breakups and one fumble recovery this season.

With Bimage's absence, freshman Daquwan Dunn is set to take over his starting role, according to the Sun Devils' depth chart. He has made 13 tackles, 11 of them solo, and broken up two passes so far this season.

Offensive Line

Two Sun Devil offensive linemen found their way into Wednesday's report.

Freshman Filiva'a Lokotui, listed as one of two backup right tackles on Arizona State's depth chart alongside Jarmaine Mitchell, is designated as probable.

Meanwhile, Wade Helton, a starter in the three games he's played so far this season and has been out for the Sun Devils' last three games, has been designated as questionable.

Other

Like the Knights, a few Arizona State skill players have found themselves in this week's report.

Running back Jason Brown Jr. was initially ruled probable for Saturday's game on Wednesday, but has since been downgraded to questionable on Thursday. Should the trend continue and he's ruled out, however, the Sun Devils have several other backs they already rely upon heavily in Cardae Mack, Kyson Brown and Marquis Gillis.

Additionally, two wide receivers that have yet to record a reception this season have also been listed in Arizona State's reports. Like Brown, Uriah Neloms started out as probable on Wednesday only to be downgraded to questionable on Thursday. Meanwhile, Harry Hassmann was already ruled out on Wednesday.