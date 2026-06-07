Meet The 2026 UCF Knights: Countdown To Kickoff - No. 88 Grayson Brousseau

Welcome to UCF Knights on SI's countdown to kickoff!

In this series, we are going to introduce you to every single player on the 2026 UCF football roster so that you can know what to expect from them or even pinpoint the ones you want to follow throughout the coming season. We are going to go through the Knights' roster in reverse jersey-number order, with the day each player's entry is published corresponding to the number of days remaining until UCF's season-opener on Sep. 3 at 7 p.m. against Bethune-Cookman.

So, with 88 days to go, let's meet new UCF tight end Grayson Brousseau:

1. Who is Grayson Brousseau?

Position: Tight End

Class: Redshirt Sophomore

Height/Weight: 6-foot-5 / 245 pounds

Hometown: Lehi, Utah

High School: Lehi High School

Grayson Brosseau is not the only college football player in his family.

During his time at Lehi High School, Brousseau and his brother, Jackson, were teammates on the football team, boys' basketball teams and, just for the 2021 season only, even the baseball team.

While both Brousseaus have been attending separate institutions since their collegiate athletic careers began, the 2026 season marks the first time the brothers are going to be living on different coasts of the country. While Grayson is less than an hour's drive away from the Atlantic Ocean at UCF, Jackson is a short drive from the Pacific Ocean thanks to transferring to Cal over the offseason.

Jackson, a quarterback at Colorado State last season, threw for 1,354 yards and nine touchdowns in nine games last season.

2. What did he do last season?

Brousseau played in all 12 of Oklahoma State's games last season and started in two of them. He caught seven passes for 45 yards.

3. What role is he going to have in 2026?

As long as Dylan Wade is healthy, Brousseau is not going to be the Knights' starting tight end in 2026. However, that does not mean this next season is going to be a lost one for him.

While Wade finishes up his career, the competition is going to be on for who he is going to pass the starting role to in 2027. Brousseau currently has an edge over freshmen Caden Piening and Brooks Hall when it comes to experience. Brousseau also has an advantage over other tight ends in the room due to his rapport with new UCF tight ends coach Cooper Bassett, whom he followed from Utah State to Oklahoma State and now to Orlando.

"I know exactly what I'm getting out of [Brousseau], and he's a great teammate, a great worker, so he's a great addition," Bassett said following a spring practice session on April 14.

Barring an injury to Wade, Brousseau is at least going to be a contender in one of the more underrated backup position battles during fall camp.

Catch up on the rest of the list below:

No. 89 Caleb Rollerson

No. 92 Jeffson Lafontant

No. 93 Brad Gurley

No. 94 L A Jesse Harrold

No. 95 RJ Jackson Jr.

No. 96 Anthony Coaxum

No. 97 Josh Schell and Mason Denaberg

No. 98 Alhassan Iddrissu

No. 99 Thomas Collins