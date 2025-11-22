Senior Running Back and Offensive Lineman Available For UCF Against Oklahoma State
The UCF Knights are as all-hands-on-deck as they could be as they prepare to kick off against Oklahoma State for their Senior Knight game against Oklahoma State.
According to the Big 12's game day player availability report, the eight Knights players initially ruled out for Saturday's game back on Wednesday remain the only players with such a designation.
This means players like running back Myles Montgomery, offensive lineman Paul Rubelt, defensive back Braeden Marshall and linebacker Jayden McDonald are available to take the field against the Cowboys.
Montgomery and Rubelt were honored just before Saturday's game in the Knights' senior ceremony.
The Knights and Cowboys kick off at 4 p.m. on Saturday.
Scott Frost: UCF Center "Probably" Out For Season
UCF Knights fans did not have to wait until the week's first player availability report to find out if center Carter Miller would return Saturday against Oklahoma State.
On his weekly radio appearance on 96.9 The Game, UCF coach Scott Frost told Marc Daniels that Miller, UCF's starting center, was "probably done for the year" due to an illness. Cameron Kinnie, as he did last weekend against Texas Tech, takes over at center.
"Proud of the guys that came in and played different roles that they hadn't been in for the season, but definitely hurts you when you lose some continuity at key spots," offensive coordinator Steve Cooper said on Tuesday. "When you're playing with a different center, the calls come in a little bit differently, the communication levels a little bit differently. So, we'll give those guys some grace, but I think what we understand now is it really doesn't matter who's out there, it's next man up."
Once the first player availability report was released at 10 p.m. EST on Wednesday, Miller was one of eight players listed as "out." Some, like quarterbacks Cam Fancher and Jacurri Brown, were expected, since Frost has already said he was down to two quarterbacks for the rest of the season. Though he did tell Daniels on Wednesday that Brock Hansel and another player could take over in an emergency.
Those quarterbacks have one less wide receiver to throw to, however, as Chris Domercant was also listed as "out" following a hard hit that forced a fumble last week against Texas Tech.
"He got hit pretty good, and he's in a protocol and getting checked by doctors," Frost said of Domercant on Monday. "I think he's got a chance, but we're certainly going to err on the side of caution with things like that."
Meanwhile, defensive back Isaiah Reed, linebacker TJ Bullard and offensive lineman Keegan Smith officially miss back-to-back games with their upcoming absences on Saturday. Linebacker Jayden McDonald is looking likely to join them, getting listed as "doubtful."
After getting ruled out early last week, defensive back Braeden Marshall was initially listed as "questionable" in this week's first report. He joins a pair of seniors in offensive lineman Paul Rubelt and running back Myles Montgomery.
Montgomery said on Monday that he is taking his shoulder injury "day by day."
The Knights kick off their final home game of the season against Oklahoma State at 4 p.m. on Saturday.
