The UCF Knights 2025 Transfer Portal Report Card: Offensive Line

UCF Knights coach Scott Frost marked the first season of his return to Orlando by bringing in nearly 70 new players, many of them from the transfer portal.

Though, how exactly did all those players fare in their first, and in some cases only, season as a Knight? Well, that is what this series is for. This transfer portal report card examines the 2025 UCF team, position group by position group, through the lens of its transfer portal additions.

Next up, we examine the offensive line room:

Name Year Previous School Stats Preston Cushman R-Junior Ole Miss Started in all 12 games Carter Miller R-Junior Louisiana-Monroe Started all 9 games he played Connor Meadows R-Junior Tennessee State Played in eight games, starting 4 Gaard Memmelaar 5th Year Washington Played in 11 games, starting 5 Owen Spell Junior Limestone Played in all 12 games, starting 2 Justin Royes R-Sophomore Virginia Union Came off the bench once Laparka Langston Junior Northwest Mississippi CC Came off the bench once Dom Campbell R-Junior Howard Did not see the field

Notes on some individual players:

Preston Cushman is one of eight UCF players who started in all 12 games. He is the only one from the offensive line.

Carter Miller started the Knights' first nine games at center before an injury sidelined him for the rest of the season.

Gaard Memmelaar, listed as the Knights' starting left guard in game notes, started in five of the first six games but came off the bench in five of the Knights' last six and did not see the field in their final game against BYU.

While he did not see the field this season, Dom Campbell is one of two players on the Knights this season who joined them from college basketball teams; the other is tight end Dallan "Deebo" Coleman.

Justin Royes was initially ruled out for the season back when fall camp began, but managed to recover enough to come in off the bench in UCF's final game of the season against BYU.

Grade: D+

Cushman's consistency in the starting lineup and Miller's play while he was healthy saved this crop of transfers from being worse than a "D+."

It does not change the fact that this unit still presided over a UCF rushing attack that ranked 11th in the Big 12 in rushing offense. It also let defenders get into the backfield; the Knights finished 11th in the conference in fewest tackles for loss allowed. Finally, UCF ended up finishing as one of the most penalized teams in the FBS thanks to its total getting supercharged by pre-snap penalties.

