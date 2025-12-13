The UCF Knights 2025 Transfer Portal Report Card: Tight End

UCF Knights coach Scott Frost marked the first season of his return to Orlando by bringing in nearly 70 new players, many of them from the transfer portal.

Though, how exactly did all those players fare in their first, and in some cases only, season as a Knight? Well, that is what this series is for. This transfer portal report card examines the 2025 UCF team, position group by position group, through the lens of its transfer portal additions.

Next up, we examine the tight end room:

1. Dylan Wade

HIST0RY



DWade showed out in ‘25 😤 pic.twitter.com/NSgjep2cQQ — UCF Football (@UCF_Football) December 2, 2025

Arriving from Maryland, Dylan Wade was a crucial piece of the UCF passing attack this season. In fact, Wade is the first UCF tight end to get more than 500 receiving yards in a season since 2017 Jordan Akins, and that was a season that the Knights had over 4,000 receiving yards overall. This season, they had 2,649 yards through the air.

In more exact terms, Wade caught 43 passes for 523 yards, both the second-most on the team this season behind wide receiver Duane Thomas Jr. However, Wade did lead the team with five receiving touchdowns. All three of these marks were single-season records for tight ends in UCF's FBS era, which began in 1996.

He was a fairly consistent target too, getting at least three receptions in nine of the 11 games he played.

Wade ended up finishing in the Top 25 of the Big 12 in receptions, receiving yards, receiving touchdowns, average yards per catch and average yards per game. For these efforts, Wade was named an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention.

2. Max Drag

A transfer from Appalachian State, Drag was an active player this season, just not in the receiving game.

Drag played in 11 of UCF's games, starting one of them, but only ended up catching three passes for 19 yards.

3. Dallan "Deebo" Coleman

After four seasons of college basketball, with his last one at UCF, Dallan "Deebo" Coleman entered the football transfer portal, but ended up returning to UCF to join its football team.

He ended up seeing action in two games, not recording any stats

Grade: A

Drag and Coleman ended up not making much of an impact on the stat sheet, which is what keeps this group of transfer tight ends from getting an "A+" like the special teams unit. However, Wade serving as one of the most productive players on the UCF offense makes him one of the most central pieces of the 2025 transfer portal class on his own.

Plus, Wade has another season of eligibility he could use with the Knights next season. So, not only could he serve as a go-to guy in the UCF passing attack this season, but he has the chance to do that next season as well.

Stay tuned for more 2025 UCF Transfer Portal Report Cards.

