UCF Offensive Lineman Confirms Return In 2026

The UCF Knights' assembly of their 2026 offensive line continues as Connor Meadows took to X to confirm his return for his senior season on Saturday afternoon.

Meadows is the second offensive lineman to announce his plans to return to Orlando next season, joining Justin Royes. He is the fifth UCF player to publicly indicate he is planning to return overall, a group that includes wide receivers Waden Charles and Duane Thomas Jr.

"Run it back," Meadows said in his X post.

Meadows transferred to UCF last offseason after playing in all 14 games for Tennessee State in 2024. This season, he started four of the eight games he played in, serving as a backup at right tackle behind Preston Cushman, according to UCF's depth chart.

As part of the UCF offensive line, Meadows helped the Knights finish 70th in the nation in rushing offense and 53rd in fewest sacks allowed.

While Meadows' announcement provides an indication of whether he wants to enter the transfer portal or not, it remains just words for now, since the transfer portal does not open until Jan. 2, and then it is set to remain that way until Jan. 16.

More UCF Players Confirm Their Returns For 2026

The transfer portal is still a few weeks away from opening, but several UCF Knights players are already announcing their plans to return to Orlando in 2026.

Wide reciever Waden Charles was the first to do so last week, and now three more Knights join him.

1. Duane Thomas Jr., Wide Receiver

A transfer from Charlotte, Duane Thomas Jr. finished this season as the Knights' leading receiver, recording 53 receptions for 528 yards, though no touchdowns.

Thomas was also involved in the rushing attack, getting 14 carries for 45 yards.

He was named an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention for his efforts.

2. Caden Piening, Tight End

Freshman tight end Caden Piening is returning to UCF for his second season of college football.

The Cincinnati native struggled with injuries this season, first a fall camp "soft tissue" injury, then another one later in the season that held him out of six games in Big 12 play, only returning by Week 13 to play in UCF's final two games.

All told, Piening played in just four games this season, starting one of them, without recording a reception. By virtue of playing in only four games, Piening is eligible to have this season count as his redshirt season, preserving his fourth year of eligibility.

3. Justin Royes, Offensive Lineman

Virginia Union transfer Justin Royes was the second player, alongside wide receiver Ric'Darious “DayDay” Farmer, who was ruled out for the season right as fall camp began.

However, the sophomore out of Suffolk, Virginia, managed to recover quickly enough to take the field once in UCF's final game of the season against BYU, coming in off the bench.

Royes started eight of the nine games he played in 2024 in his last season at Virginia Union, a Division II school that made it to the quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament that season.

While these announcements provide indications of where these UCF players are leaning in terms of their decision to enter the transfer portal or not, they remain just words for now, since the portal does not open until Jan. 2.

