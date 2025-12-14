UCF Running Back Accepts Invitation To Hula Bowl

UCF Knights running back Myles Montgomery accepted an invitation to the 2026 Hula Bowl, the event's X account announced on Saturday afternoon.

Montgomery is the third UCF player to accept an invitation to 2026's edition of the game, joining defensive back Phillip Dunnam and fellow running back Jaden Nixon.

Montgomery was the Knights' leading rusher in his senior season, running the ball 143 times for 705 yards and four touchdowns. He also contributed through the air, catching 17 passes for 182 yards.

The Hula Bowl, one of several college all-star games like the Senior Bowl that give professional football hopefuls the opportunity to showcase their skills to scouts, has historically been played in Hawai'i, though Acrisure Bounce House has been its host since the 2022 edition.

However, due to the stadium's Roth Tower construction project, 2026's edition is set to be played at Spec Martin Stadium, the home of the Stetson Hatters football team, in DeLand, Florida. This edition also boasts a coaching matchup between brothers, with Jay Gruden leading Team Aina and Jon Gruden leading Team Kai.

UCF players have participated in the game in every edition since its move to the U.S. mainland in 2022. It's current quarterbacks coach McKenzie Milton played in the 2022 edition, for instance. Other Knights who have played in the game include running back Isaiah Bowser, defensive lineman Ricky Barber, quarterback John Rhys Plumlee and wide receiver Kobe Hudson.

The 2026 Hula Bowl kicks off at Spec Martin Stadium on Jan. 10 at noon.

UCF Defensive Back Accepts Invite To Hula Bowl

UCF Knights defensive back Phillip Dunnam accepted an invitation to the 2026 Hula Bowl, the event's X account announced on Thursday night.

Dunnam, who was the first Knight to declare for the 2026 NFL Draft back on Dec. 2, is now the second Knight to accept an invitation to a college all-star game so he can showcase his skills to professional scouts. Running back Jaden Nixon was the first to accept an invitation back on Dec. 3, according to the event's X account.

Dunnam was named an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention after recording 60 tackles, 43 of which were solo tackles, the most he's had in a season in his career. He also made three tackles for loss, broke up two passes and snagged three interceptions. All three of those picks came in a single game against Houston, a first in UCF history, with one of which ended up being his only career pick six.

The 2026 Hula Bowl kicks off at Spec Martin Stadium on Jan. 10 at noon.

