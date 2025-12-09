UCF Defensive Tackle Reportedly Entering Transfer Portal

UCF Knights defensive tackle John Walker is reportedly entering the transfer portal, per On3's Hayes Fawcett on Tuesday afternoon.

Walker marks the ninth UCF player, and second regular starter from the Knights this season, to have their plans to enter the transfer portal reported.

BREAKING: UCF starting DL John Walker plans to enter the @TransferPortal, he tells @On3Sports⁰⁰He’s totaled 59 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 1 FF, and 2 PD in 2 seasons with the Knights⁰

Was named a 2023 Freshman All-American by On3



Repped by @TeamCounsel ⁰https://t.co/RlUbB6EMhS pic.twitter.com/ijAXOtneFF — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 9, 2025

The Kissimmee native was a contributor early on in his UCF career after arriving in Orlando as the highest-rated recruit in school history, according to 247Sports. He played in all 13 games in the 2023 season as a freshman, recording 24 tackles, 14 of them solo, five tackles for a loss, 0.5 sacks and a pass breakup. His efforts earned him a spot on On3's Defensive True Freshman All-American team and an honorable mention for the Big 12's Defensive Freshman of the Year.

An injury held him out for all of the 2024 season, but he started in all 12 games for the Knights this season, recording 40 tackles, 16 of them solo, three tackles for a loss, four quarterback hurries, one sack and one forced fumble. He led the defensive line in solo tackles.

With Walker's departure, players that could be set to take up larger roles in 2026 include Derrick LeBlanc, North Carolina transfer Rodney Lora and Georgia Tech transfer Horace Lockett, who was out for most of this season after he tore his pectoral muscle during the Kansas State game, according to coach Scott Frost.

The news of Walker's decision comes three days after the eighth Knight's announcement of his plans to enter the transfer portal, freshman offensive lineman Jacquez Joiner. A three-star recruit out of Cocoa High School, whose football team is helmed by former UCF quarterback Ryan Schneider, Joiner saw time in just one game this season.

Thank you for everything knight nation 🖤…Gods plan🙏🏽 https://t.co/psTktHYVst — Jaquez Joiner (@JoinerJaquez) December 6, 2025

The transfer portal is set to officially open on Jan. 2 and remain so through Jan. 16.

Catch up on all the Knights that have entered the transfer portal below:

Name Position Years of eligibility remaining 2025 Stats Tayven Jackson QB 1 200/315, 2,151 yards, 10 TDs, 8 INTs, 16 sacks. Jacurri Brown QB 1 Played in 3 games, 3/5 passing for 97 yards and a TD, 16 rushes for 142 yards and 2 TDs. John Walker DT 2 Started all 12 games, recording 40 tackles, (16 solo), three tackles for loss, one sack and one forced fumble. Kylan Fox TE 2 Played in 12 games (started 3), recorded 16 receptions, 137 yards, 1 TD. Tony Williams DB 4 Played in 2 games, recording two tackles. Jaylen "AP" Heyward DB 3 Played in 2 games, recording three tackles. Jyaire Brown CB 1 Played in 11 games (1 start), recording seven tackles and one pass breakup. Jakob Gude DB 3 Did not see the field. Jacquez Joiner OL 4 Played in one game this season.

UCF Tight End Plans To Enter Transfer Portal

UCF Knights tight end Kylan Fox is planning to enter the transfer portal, according to Rivals/On3's Hayes Fawcett Thursday afternoon.

Fox becomes the sixth UCF player to reveal his intent to enter the transfer portal and the second to do so on Thursday, joining cornerback Jyaire Brown. He has two seasons of collegiate eligibility remaining.

The Valdosta, Georgia, native arrived in Orlando as a highly-touted four-star recruit coming fresh off an appearance in the Under Armour Next All-American Game alongside fellow UCF signeees Qua Birdsong and Jaylen "AP" Heyward. All three end up departing Orlando via the transfer portal.

Fox was relegated to being mainly a backup tight end in coach Scott Frost's first season back at UCF behind Maryland transfer Dylan Wade. The sophomore did still start in three of the Knights' games this season.

However, while Wade set new program FBS era records for tight end receiving, Fox caught 16 passes for 137 yards and one touchdown.

