Two UCF Starters Ruled Game-Time Decisions For Texas Tech Game
Two UCF Knights starters were ruled game-time decisions for their Saturday afternoon game against No. 6 Texas Tech.
In the final Big 12 player availability report released 90 minutes before kickoff, which in this game's case was at 2 p.m. EST, running back Myles Montgomery and EDGE Malachi Lawrence, both seniors, were ruled game-time decisions.
Should Montgomery not take the field in Lubbock, the Knights would be down to just one scholarship running back in senior Jaden Nixon, alongside one freshman walk-on in Agyeman Addae, though he's only had eight carries this season.
Montgomery was named as one of UCF's captains for the game, so even if he cannot take the field, his leadership presence is still a factor on the sideline, something coach Scott Frost could attest to.
"From a character standpoint, leadership standpoint, toughness standpoint, I wish I had 100 Myles Montgomerys," Frost said to Scott Adams on Thursday during his weekly radio interview. "He's awesome."
On defense, which already had safety Braeden Marshall and linebacker Jayden McDonald ruled out earlier in the week, edge Malachi Lawrence is in danger of missing his first game since the Knights' final game last season against Utah. On the bright side, though, fellow edge Nyjalik Kelly was marked as available, so UCF has at least one of its senior edges at its disposal against the Red Raiders.
All three of these defenders, alongside Montgomery and linebacker Jayden McDonald, sustained injuries during UCF's loss in the Space Game to Houston, the latest instance of the injury bug's impact on the Knights this season.
"We've been hit with it a little harder than most people, and I think the guys coming in are stepping up and fighting and doing a good job, but you know, it does take its toll on you when you have them build up like that," Frost said on Thursday.
The Knights are down to two quarterbacks for this weekend, junior Tayven Jackson and freshman Davi Belfort, after senior Cam Fancher and junior Jacurri Brown were ruled out earlier in the week.
Meanwhile, on defense, they have already been dealing with the loss of sophomore edge Sincere Edwards for the season and have been without safety Jayden Williams since Week 5, though the latter was not mentioned in this week's report, signaling a return this weekend.
Saturday afternoon's report also confirmed the availability of reserve tight end Thomas Wadsworth and backup kicker and punter Mason Denaburg.
The Knights and Red Raiders kick off at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.
