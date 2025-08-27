SEC Team Reveals Hoops Matchup Against UCF
The UCF Knights men's basketball schedule continues to come into focus despite not being officially released.
Vanderbilt has become the latest team to reveal a non-conference matchup with the Knights for the 2025-26 season, slated for Nov. 8 in Addition Financial Arena.
The Commodores are coming off their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2017 under first-year coach Mark Byington, thanks to a 20-13 (8-10 SEC) record. The Nov. 8 matchup in Orlando marks the first meeting between them and the Knights in program history.
This game marks the latest of several Knights opponents to reveal their non-conference schedules, and therefore their matchup with UCF, before UCF could reveal its own slate.
So far, the only non-conference regular season games UCF has confirmed are the 2025 Legends Classic games, which include a neutral site matchup against Pittsburgh on Nov. 20 and a home matchup against Quinnipiac on Nov. 25.
There also should be a game in College Station, Texas, against Texas A&M, completing ahome-and-home agreement both schools announced in May 2024, but neither school has revealed their full non-conference slate yet, meaning no date has been officially announced.
Some other future UCF non-conference games spoiled by the opponent's schedule:
- On Aug. 19, Towson's schedule revealed a matchup against the Knights in Orlando on Dec. 7. It's the matchup between the Knights and Tigers since 1983.
- On July 31, the Virginia Military Institute (VMI) unveiled its schedule, which included a trip to Orlando to face the Knights on Nov. 29. This matchup is the first between the two programs since Dec. 28, 1978, back when UCF was still under its founding head coach, Torchy Clark.
UCF Men's Hoops Set To Compete in Legends Classic
The 2025-26 UCF Knights Men's Basketball schedule received its first two dates Thursday afternoon with the Knights' confirmed participation in the Legends Classic.
In the first of two games, the Knights face Pittsburgh in Daytona Beach on Nov. 20 at 7 p.m. in the Ocean Center. The matchup was first reported by Jon Rothstein last month.
Additionally, Quinnipiac will also be a part of the Classic, playing both the Panthers and Knights in away matchups. Its matchup with UCF is set for Nov. 25 in Addition Financial Arena, with a tip-off time still to be determined.
This is the Knights' first appearance in the Legends Classic. It will be their second matchup in program history against Pittsburgh, with the Panthers prevailing in their first meeting in the 2004 NCAA Tournament. Meanwhile, it marks the first meeting between UCF and Quinnipiac.
Both UCF and Pittsburgh are coming off just-over .500 seasons in 2024-25. The Knights finished 20-17 (7-13 Big 12) after a run in the inaugural College Basketball Crown, while the Panthers finished 17-15 (8-12 ACC) and declined an invitation to the NIT. Meanwhile, Quinnipiac finished 20-13 (15-5 MAAC) last season, getting eliminated in the semifinals of the MAAC Tournament.
Founded in 2007 by the Gazelle Group, a New Jersey-based sports marketing firm, the Legends Classic has been played in several different locations in the northeast United States, though it has most often been held in the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. This season's edition will mark the tournament's first time playing south of New Jersey.
Last season, in Brooklyn, the Texas Longhorns took home the tournament title after winning the championship game against St. Joseph's.
