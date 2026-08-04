UCF Knights Football Injury Tracker: Every Injury Update From Camp and What it Means

Fall camp is underway in Orlando for the UCF Knights football team.

While coach Scott Frost described his team as "really healthy" for the most part, that does not mean everyone is injury-free. So, this tracker is here to compile coaches' updates and sightings of injured players in the lead-up to UCF's season-opener on Sep. 3 against Bethune-Cookman.

1. RJ Jackson Jr., Defensive Tackle

Nov 15, 2025; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders offensive lineman Cash Cleveland (52) blocks Central Florida Knights defensive tackle RJ Jackson Jr. (95) in the second half at Jones AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Frost said that Jackson Jr. suffered a toe injury during spring practice and, though he was not sure of his timetable, he would be back "hopefully sooner rather than later."

Jackson Jr. is a frontrunner to resume his starting defensive tackle role in 2026 after earning All-Big 12 Honorable Mention honors last season. Starting in 11 of the 12 games he played, he recorded 33 total tackles, 13 of them solo, 2.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and broke up two passes.

While Jackson's status for week one does not look to be in danger, at least based on how Frost worded it, it does open the door for players like Horace Lockett, Thomas Collins and Brad Gurley to make their cases for a larger share of snaps this season. With Jackson likely to resume his starting role upon his return, his absence allows this trio to not just make their case to earn a starting role alongside Jackson, but also become a go-to option off the bench when the starters need a break.

2. Bruno Dall, EDGE

University of Akron defensive lineman Bruno Dall (41) sacks Duquesne quarterbackTyler Riddle (2) during the first half at InfoCision Stadium in Akron on Sept. 20, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Former Akron EDGE Bruno Dall is "still dealing with a little bit of a strained hamstring," Frost said.

This is an issue that has persisted since spring practice; however, Frost said that he did not think it would be long before he returns to action.

Given his All-MAC Third Team honor from last season, Dall is a likely frontrunner for a starting role in 2026 alongside returners Isaiah Nixon and Sincere Edwards. Dall's absence provides an opportunity for players like Ken Talley, who Frost said was "certainly a guy that's going to contribute," Aymeric Koumba, who Frost said had a "really good" first practice, and L A Jesse Harrold, who Frost said was young, but "certainly has the talent."

This opportunity for players lower on the depth chart in the EDGE room could prove beneficial to them, since they are taking over following the departures of both Malachi Lawrence and Nyjalik Kelly to the NFL.

"We're going to push those guys, because as much improvement as we made in a lot of other positions, we got to make sure that those guys are ready to go and then we don't have a drop off there," Frost said.

3. Jailen Duffie, Defensive Back

Former North Dakota State defensive back Jailen Duffie, like Jackson, is suffering from a toe injury, but his was a more recent development, with Frost saying he hurt it "doing plyometric jumps the other day."

Duffie is coming off a season in which he was named an All-Missouri Valley Football Conference Second Teamer after he recorded 15 tackles, 12 of them solo, one tackle for loss, one forced fumble and two pass breakups.

While Frost described Duffie's injury as "a short-term thing," a UCF defensive back room featuring the likes of Braeden Marshall, Antoine Jackson, Demari Henderson, DJ Bell, Jayden Bellamy, Jayden Williams, Ty Bartrum and Matt Irwin is deep enough that an experienced player can step into Duffie's spot on the depth chart in the event of an extended absence.

Frost's next media availability is scheduled for Aug. 10.

Catch up on more UCF news below:

Meet The 2026 UCF Knights: Countdown To Kickoff - No. 80 Elijah Hardy

The 2026 UCF Knights Football Transfer Portal Tracker

How Cindy Ball-Malone Winning An AUSL Championship Helps UCF Softball