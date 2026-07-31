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Inside The Knights

Meet The 2026 UCF Knights: Countdown To Kickoff - No. 34 Jahleel Culbreath

With 34 days to go until the 2026 UCF football season kicks off, learn more about the players wearing the Knights' No. 34 jersey: linebacker Jahleel Culbreath.
Bryson Turner|
Sep 13, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Kyron Drones (1) runs the ball as Old Dominion Monarchs linebacker Jahleel Culbreath (34) and defensive end Kris Trinidad (43) pursue during the first quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images
Sep 13, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Kyron Drones (1) runs the ball as Old Dominion Monarchs linebacker Jahleel Culbreath (34) and defensive end Kris Trinidad (43) pursue during the first quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In this story:

UCF KnightsOld Dominion Monarchs

Welcome to UCF Knights on SI's countdown to kickoff!

In this series, we are going to introduce you to every single player on the 2026 UCF football roster so that you can know what to expect from them or even pinpoint the ones you want to follow throughout the coming season. We are going to go through the Knights' roster in reverse jersey-number order, with the day each player's entry is published corresponding to the number of days remaining until UCF's season-opener on Sep. 3 at 7 p.m. against Bethune-Cookman.

So, with 34 days to go, let's meet UCF linebacker Jahleel Culbreath:

  1. Who is Jahleel Culbreath?
  2. What did he do last season?
  3. What role is he going to have in 2026?

1. Who is Jahleel Culbreath?

Position: Linebacker

Class: Redshirt Senior

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4 / 222 pounds

Hometown: Virginia Beach, Virginia

High School: Ocean Lakes High School

Coming out of Ocean Lakes High School, Jahleel Culbreath did not earn a star as a high school prospect, according to 247Sports. However, that did not stop him from making it onto Old Dominion's team, located in nearby Norfolk, Virginia. He played for the Monarchs for four years while pursuing a degree in cybersecurity.

By the time Culbreath graduated with his degree and entered the transfer portal as a grad transfer, 247Sports rated him as a three-star transfer prospect. Following an April 28 practice session, Culbreath said that, during his visit, UCF linebacker coach Mark D'Onofrio was "very intuitive in what he was talking about," which got him to trust him with his final season.

"With it being my last year, I have to make the most of it," Culbreath said.

2. What did he do last season?

Virginia Tech quarterback Kyron Drones (1) runs the ball as Old Dominion linebacker Jahleel Culbreath (34) pursues.
Sep 13, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Kyron Drones (1) runs the ball as Old Dominion Monarchs linebacker Jahleel Culbreath (34) and defensive end Kris Trinidad (43) pursue during the first quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Culbreath started in all 13 of Old Dominion's games in 2025, recording 71 tackles, 26 of them solo, nine tackles for loss and three sacks.

3. What role is he going to have in 2026?

Culbreath said that coach Scott Frost and D'Onofrio told him there would be a "special role" for him if he joined the Knights. Given that, and how he started at the position for all of last season, something other linebackers like Rashad Henry and Teckett Curtis can't say, Culbreath looks like a favorite to earn UCF's second starting linebacker role alongside a returning Lewis Carter.

Curtis and Henry still do have starting experience, though, even if it was not a full season's worth, so they are still likely to push Culbreath for the spot if they stand out in fall camp.

Catch up on the rest of the list below:

No. 35 Agyeman Addae

No. 36 Dylan Bennett

No. 37 Rocklyn Kelley

No. 38 Jayden Jenning

No. 39 Andrea Parisi

No. 41 Bruno Dall

No. 42 Artavius Jones and Chance Nixon

No. 43 Kyle Hicks

No. 45 Quentin Hatch

No. 47 Arthur Kingdom and Sam Powell

No. 49 Atticus Bertrams and Donnell Johnson III

No. 53 LaParka Langston

No. 54 Cooper Terpstra and Trenton Turner

No. 55 Jacob Maiava and Noah Mercer

No. 56 Patrick Ryan

No. 57 Camp Lott

No. 58 Connor Meadows

No. 61 Owen Spell

No. 66 Brady Wayburn

No. 67 Noah Senka

No. 68 Ethan Higgins

No. 70 RaiShaun McHaney

No. 71 Amahn Williams

No. 72 Dominick Campbell

No. 73 Henry Tabansi

No. 74 Matthew Prigmore

No. 75 Tyler Gibson

No. 76 Justin Royes

No. 77 Kasiyah Charlton

No. 78 Preston Cushman

No. 79 Daniel Marcellinus

No. 80 Elijah Hardy

No. 81 Zack Palmer

No. 82 Jordyn Bridgewater

No. 83 Dylan Burk

No. 84 Thomas Wadsworth

No. 85 Carson Hinshaw

No. 86 Chase Hinshaw

No. 87 Brooks Hall

No. 88 Grayson Brousseau

No. 89 Caleb Rollerson

No. 90 Mujahid Jefferson

No. 92 Jeffson Lafontant

No. 93 Brad Gurley

No. 94 L A Jesse Harrold

No. 95 RJ Jackson Jr.

No. 96 Anthony Coaxum

No. 97 Josh Schell and Mason Denaberg

No. 98 Alhassan Iddrissu

No. 99 Thomas Collins

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Bryson Turner
BRYSON TURNER

Bryson Turner is a sports journalist who covers UCF Athletics. Turner has contributed to the Black and Gold Banneret, the home for UCF Athletics on SB Nation. He has called the Orlando area home since the age of 8 and received his bachelor's and master's degrees from UCF.

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