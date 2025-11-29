UCF Rules Out One More Ahead Of Matchup With No. 11 BYU
The UCF Knights are slated to miss one more player in their final regular-season game Saturday afternoon against No. 11 BYU.
Alongside the 10 players initially ruled out for the game on Wednesday, cornerback Jyaire Brown is set to miss Saturday afternoon's game.
After being available for the game on Wednesday and Thursday, Brown was downgraded to "out" on Friday. It is the LSU transfer's first missed game of the season.
Brown has played in all 11 games this season, though he has only started one of them. He's tallied seven tackles, one tackle for loss and one pass breakup.
On the same day as Brown's addition to the report, linebacker TJ Bullard was taken off, officially ruled available for Saturday afternoon.
As for No. 11 BYU, aside from the two players ruled out in its initial report, it is also set to miss starting offensive lineman Weylin Lapuaho and a pair of reserve defensive tackles in Anisi Purcell and Ulavai Fetuli.
The Cougars' leading receiver, Chase Roberts, and backup nickelback Tayvion Beasley, were designated as game-time decisions.
The Knights and the Cougars are set to kick off in Provo at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
UCF Rules Out 10 Players For Regular-Season Finale Against No. 11 BYU
The UCF Knights have ruled out 10 players ahead of Saturday's game against No. 11 BYU, according to a Thanksgiving Day Big 12 player availability report.
Players added to the report that were not a part of it last weekend include defensive tackle Derrick LeBlanc and offensive tackle Jacob Maiava. LeBlanc has played in eight games this season off the bench, picking up 13 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, a fumble recovery and a pass breakup, while Maiava, a freshman from Hawaii, made his collegiate debut against Houston on Nov. 7 off the bench and played in every game since, at least until Saturday.
Maiava is not the only offensive lineman the Knights are missing, as starting center Carter Miller and starting right guard Keegan Smith are both slated to miss their third straight games.
There are also a pair of players who were available last weekend against Oklahoma State, but are out for BYU: linebacker Jayden McDonald and tight end Max Drag. McDonald did not see the field last week, however, which makes Saturday his third consecutive game without taking a snap. Drag, meanwhile, has played in all 11 games so far this season, making Saturday his first missed game of the season.
Another Knight missing his third straight game is defensive back Isaiah Reed, who has only seen the field in four games this season.
Rounding out the 10 are quarterbacks Cam Fancher and Jacurri Brown and running back Stacy Gage, all three of whom have already been out for multiple weeks.
The only other UCF player listed in the report is linebacker TJ Bullard, who was reported as "probable" for Saturday's contest, increasing his chances of returning to the field after a two-game absence.
Notable UCF players not mentioned in the report include defensive back Braeden Marshall, who had to wait until game day to be ruled available last weekend, and wide receiver Chris Domercant, setting him up for a return to the field after missing last weekend's game against Oklahoma State.
Frost said on Nov. 17 that Domercant even had a chance to suit up against Oklahoma State, too, but he wanted to err on the side of caution.
As for No. 11 BYU, they have a pair of starters listed as "doubtful" in their leading receiver, Chase Roberts, and starting left guard Weylin Lapuaho. Reserve defensive tackles Anisi Purcell and Ulavai Fetuli are also listed as "doubtful."
The Cougars have already ruled out running back Sione Moa, who has been out since week five, and linebacker Max Alford, who is missing his second game of the season after totaling 21 tackles to this point.
Two more player availability reports remain before the Knights and No. 11 BYU kick off at 1 p.m. on Saturday, the first at 10 p.m. ET on Friday night and then the final one 90 minutes before kickoff at 11:30 a.m. ET.
