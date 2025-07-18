Former UCF Star Signs Rookie Contract With Denver Broncos
With the 60th pick of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Denver Broncos selected former UCF Knight running back R.J. Harvey. Harvey spent the majority of his career at UCF after redshirting in 2019 with the Virginia Cavaliers where played quarterback. However, it didn’t come without it’s own struggles. In 2021, Harvey tore his ACL in fall practices.
"For like a week, I was just crying every day," Harvey said in an interview in 2022 with The Daytona Beach News Journal.. "I just couldn't believe that it happened because I was having a great fall camp. I've been through a lot. It's a real humbling experience," Harvey said last week in a phone interview. "I had all these thoughts in my head — Am I good enough to play? Do I really want to keep playing football again?”
Harvey eventually recovered. That led to the Denver Broncos taking him in the end of the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft. While he hasn’t played a down of professional football yet, it is hard to see him not be a regular starter for the Broncos in 2025 after they got rid of running back Javonte Williams.
During his career in Orlando, Harvey played in 41 games carrying the ball 579 times for 3,792 yards and 43 touchdowns. He also caught the ball 61 times for 720 yards and four touchdowns, making him a total package the Broncos can utilize in both the running and passing game. If that is the case, he will be another UCF player that has translated nicely to the NFL.
More UCF News
For UCF’s Newest Linebacker, It’s All About A Strong Final Chapter
Scott Frost Breaks Down Key Differences Between First and Second UCF Stints
UCF's Scott Frost Holds Nothing Back When Discussing Issues At Nebraska