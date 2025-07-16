Scott Frost Breaks Down Key Differences Between His First and Second UCF Stints
With Scott Frost returning to UCF, the Knights are hoping to return to successful ways. In the two years that Frost led the Knights, he led them to bowl games. Those two games were a Cure Bowl loss to Arkansas State in 2016 and an undefeated season in 2017, which was capped off with an upset victory over Auburn in the Peach Bowl. However, after the perfect season, Frost left for Nebraska. Now that he has returned, he hopes to have the same success of the two seasons he had before, this time in the Big 12.
“UCF is unique in my opinion. It's so young compared to most of the other schools in Power 4 leagues. It certainly feels like home to me and feels comfortable, but it has grown since I've been there and it's amazing to see the changes,” Frost said.
He went on to say, “I think we're just scratching the surface of what UCF can be as a university and athletic department and if we keep working hard to push it, I think UCF can become something even far greater than what it has become today. The support of the people around Orlando and the alumni that we have are certainly pushing us in a good direction. And again, I'm really excited to be able to represent that group again.”
With a favorable schedule starting off his second stint with the Knights, Frost could be getting UCF right back in the bowl game picture at the end of the season. If that is something that he accomplishes, it will be a successful first season back in Orlando.
