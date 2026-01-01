UCF's Top Five Moments Of 2025

Happy New Year, Knight Nation.

As we approach the official 25-year mark of the 21st century, here is a look back at the top five moments for the UCF Knights Football and Men's Basketball programs in the last year.

These moments are in no particular order.

1. First Frost 2.0

Nov 22, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights head coach Scott Frost looks on during the second quarter against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Acrisure Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

When 2025 dawned, Scott Frost had already been back at UCF for a few weeks, but Aug. 28 marked Frost's game in the Acrisure Bounce House since the 2017 American Conference Championship Game and he marked it with quite the football game.

Despite not getting chosen to start the game, quarterback Tayven Jackson was brought in following Cam Fancher's injury and proceeded to complete 17 of his 24 passes for 282 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winner to wide receiver D.J. Black, a transfer from the Division ll level, from 33 yards out.

An interception from defensive back Jayden Bellamy sealed a milestone victory for the Knights: their 300th win in program history.

2. DJ Goes All In For The Crown

Darius Johnson has become a unicorn in the college basketball world lately, a player who has stayed at the same school for his entire collegiate career. In the semifinals of the College Basketball Crown against Villanova, he put an exclamation point on that career.

Johnson was on the court for 42:18, equivalent to an entire game plus another 2:18. His 42 points tied for the second-highest scoring performance by an individual player in UCF's Division l era. He also set a new program record for free throws made, going 17-20 from the charity stripe.

Aside from the history he made individually, he also helped lift the Knights over the Wildcats, not just by hitting the three that forced overtime, but then scoring 10 of UCF's 16 overtime points.

The toll of this performance ultimately took its toll, as Johnson's hot hand cooled for the College Basketball Crown's championship game, but without him, the Knights would not have gotten there in the first place.

3. Three Is A Magic Number

The FIRST player in program history with THREE interceptions in a single game 📈 @DunnamPhillip



📺 FS1 pic.twitter.com/8QyjwrXihE — UCF Football (@UCF_Football) November 8, 2025

UCF's game against Houston on Nov. 7 might have ended in a loss, 30-27, but defensive back Phillip Dunnam did as much as he could have to keep the Knights in the game. All three of his interceptions this season came in this game, the first time any UCF player has had a three-interception game in its history.

The feat helped him make his case for an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention honor.

4. Overcoming The 12th Man

Going into the new year, this road victory for the Knights marks their signature win of the 2025-26 season so far.

Forward Jordan Burks led the way, scoring for the Knights, sinking 5-7 from three-point land and going 7-11 overall. Guard Carmelo Pacheco also caught a hot hand from beyond the arc, going 5-6 for 15 points, the second-most of any Knight that game.

The win has even aged well, as the Aggies have ascended to the Top 75 in the NET rankings. This made the win a Quad 1 victory for UCF, something that, should it stand through to March, can help its case for an NCAA Tournament berth.

5. RJ Harvey Selected In NFL Draft

After five seasons at UCF, running back RJ Harvey became the first Knight selected in the second round of the NFL Draft since Richie Grant in 2021.

Harvey's selection laid the groundwork for his rookie season with the Broncos, which, as of Week 17, has seen him get 131 carries for 512 yards and seven touchdowns, plus 46 receptions, 351 yards and five touchdowns.

By getting five rushing and receiving touchdowns, Harvey became the sixth rookie to accomplish the feat in NFL history, joining fellow 2025 draftee Ashton Jeanty, Alvin Kamara and three Pro Football Hall-of-Famers.

