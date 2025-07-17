UCF's Scott Frost Holds Nothing Back When Discussing Issues At Nebraska
They say you should not dwell on the past, something UCF coach Scott Frost has been trying to do since rejoining the college football coaching world back in December.
Frost, who played at Nebraska, left the Knights to take the Cornhuskers' job in 2018. However, Frost was fired from his alma mater three games into the 2022 season. He did not take a long-term coaching position again until joining the Los Angeles Rams as a senior analyst in 2024.
Frost has mostly refused to address his time at Nebraska when asked about it by the media, telling 365 Sports at Big 12 Media Days, "Yeah, I don't want to talk about them or that place."
Even before Big 12 Media Days, Frost was cryptic when he told ESPN's Andrea Adelson for a May 5 article that UCF is "just not the constant meat grinder of some other places."
When Adelson asked Frost if he was talking about Nebraska, the coach responded, "You can think what you want. One thing I told myself -- I'm never going to talk about that. It just doesn't feel good to talk about. I'll get asked 100 questions. This is about UCF. I just don't have anything to say."
Except Frost did have something to say.
"I got tugged in a direction to go try to help my alma mater, and I didn’t really want to do it," Frost said to Chris Vannini of The Athletic at Big 12 Media Days. "It wasn’t a good move. I’m lucky to get back to a place where I was a lot happier.”
Frost's conversation with Vannini also led to his "Don't take the wrong job" comment that stirred up online chatter on July 8.
Regardless of the specifics of his feelings towards his time in Lincoln, Frost has made his stance clear that he is happier in Orlando and that he wants to move on.
“When you're climbing the ladder of success in life, sometimes they forget to tell you to stop when you're happy,” Frost said in his December introductory press conference.
Frost gets his first opportunity to move on the field when the Knights kick off the season against Jacksonville State at 7 p.m., Aug. 28.
