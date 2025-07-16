Inside The Knights

UCF's Scott Frost On Lessons Learned Since 2017: “You Can’t Do Anything Alone"

After spending several years away, Scott Frost will take his experience to help lead the UCF Knights back to success in the Big 12 conference. Will he be as successful as he was in 2016-2017?

Scott Frost spent seven years away from UCF. In that time, the No. 1 thing he learned was making sure he had top-quality people on his coaching staff. This was something he learned with the Los Angeles Rams run coach Sean McVay.

During his time in the NFL as an analyst, he benefitted from McVay and Rams’ general manager Les Snead. Frost credited them with having “an unbelievable staff from top to bottom”.  It was something he decided to do himself when he returned to UCF this year. 

“I think all experiences, good and bad, give you wisdom and a new perspective. The biggest thing I've learned probably [is], you can't do anything alone,” Frost said. “The family at UCF, the way they've treated us the first time and the way they're continuing to treat us."

Frost went on to say, “Knowing that you can't do anything yourself, I'm really excited about the group of guys that we brought together on the coaching staff. Guys that we brought together on the coaching staff, the people in the building and administration and coaching and it takes, it takes a group and it takes a team and I'm really excited about the people that I've surrounded myself with.” 

With Frost already mixing his culture with the experiences of his past stops, he could continue where he left off.

