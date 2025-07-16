UCF Coach Scott Frost Recalls Crossover With NFL Legend
Despite their difference in generations, UCF Knights coach Scott Frost and NFL Legend Bill Belichick share a couple of commonalities going into the 2025 season.
Both men are in their first seasons coaching college football after holding a position in the NFL. Frost was a senior analyst for the Los Angeles Rams in 2024. Belichick, now in charge at North Carolina, has not coached since mutually parting ways with the New England Patriots in January 2024.
They were also a part of the same NFL organization at one point.
After quarterbacking Nebraska to a national championship in 1997, Frost was selected in the third round of the 1998 NFL Draft by the New York Jets. At that time the Jets were led by legendary coach Bill Parcells. Belichick was the defensive coordinator.
"Probably my No. 1 memory of him is just how smart he is," Frost said at Big 12 Media Days. "We have a different game plan every week for people and he did really good at taking away another team's strength and making people beat us left-handed."
While Belichick may have the UCF coach beat in terms of overall coaching experience, he is a newcomer to college football.
"He's dealing with a lot of things everybody in college football is right now, but you know, he's a smart guy and he'll figure it out," Frost said. "Glad we have him at home."
Frost's Knights face off against Belichick's Tar Heels in Orlando on Sep. 20.
