UCF's Scott Frost Embraces Big 12 Opportunity During Second Stint
Scott Frost never thought he would have the opportunity to coach the UCF Knights again after leaving for Nebraska. He now finds himself in charge of a Power Four conference team. The Knights were in the American Athletic Conference during Frost's first stint.
He is now excited about facing top-level competition.
“I loved being in the American [Athletic Conference], but it wasn't the same level as that of teams that we're going to be facing now,” Frost said. “That being said, now we're in Orlando, Florida and in a big-time league, the type of talent that we can attract to Orlando is a lot better. And if we do things right, we're going to have a chance. So again, I'm excited about the players we have. We flipped the roster, made a lot of changes. We have a lot of talent, it's just that we don't have a lot of returning production or experience, and it's going to be a challenge for us to see how fast we can take that collection of individuals and turn them into a team. But it's going to be a fun ride.”
With Frost already building the team to his liking, the Knights could be in for a much more successful season against all-new opponents. The conference schedule is highlighted by road games against the Kansas State Wildcats, Cincinnati Bearcats, Baylor Bears and BYU Cougars. They also play Bill Belichick’s North Carolina Tar Heels in the Bounce House on Sept. 20.
More UCF News
Scott Frost-McKenzie Milton Reunion At UCF Is Three Years In The Making
UCF Coach Scott Frost's Return Was Influenced By Super Bowl Champion
UCF Coach Scott Frost Shares Latest On Quarterback Race This Season