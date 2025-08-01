Scott Frost Provides Latest Update On UCF Quarterback Competition
The UCF Knights' starting quarterback battle remains undecided five days into fall practice.
Coach Scott Frost said Friday the team is "not close" to a decision between returner Jacurri Brown, Indiana transfer Tayven Jackson and Florida Atlantic transfer Cam Fancher.
"It's funny, a different guy has kind of probably graded the best every day," Frost said.
Despite each quarterback throwing an interception on day one, Frost said they are "doing a good job" in terms of avoiding mistakes.
"Since then, it's just kind of finding a way to make the play work," Frost said. "You know, we can drop a pass play and on air, it looks great, against the scout team, it looks great, but then real ball happens and the route receiver might have to run the route different, or you might have to throw a back shoulder instead of over the top, and you got to be able to be able to think fast to operate and execute in those situations, and want to see a little more of that from our offense."
Frost said the team is going to do a two-minute clutch drill at the end of every practice to put all three quarterbacks into competitive situations, though he admits that using that has its difficulties.
"It's even hard just to isolate the quarterback's job as a controlled experiment, because sometimes the receiver is wide open for somebody, and it's easier," Frost said. "Sometimes they got to create, and it's not as easy, and a lot depends on what the other 21 guys on the field are doing."
Frost is not blind to the downsides of not having a decision yet. He said he wished the choice were obvious, but it is not.
"We'll see when that gets resolved, but we're not real close yet," Frost said.
NIXON LANDS ON PRESEASON LIST
Running back Jaden Nixon now has multiple award committees' eyes on him this season.
The Western Michigan transfer was one of 46 players named to the watch list for the Paul Hornung Award, which goes to the most versatile player in college football. It has been presented since 2010 and was awarded to Travis Hunter, a receiver and cornerback from Colorado, for the past two seasons. It marks the second national award watch list he's been named on, the first being the Maxwell Award on Monday.
Nixon, entering his final year of collegiate eligibility, is coming off a season in which he was named All-MAC First Team after getting 921 yards and 12 touchdowns on 143 carries.
