UCF Standout Running Back Named To National Award Watch List
As the UCF Knights got their first fall practice underway Monday morning, one of their players has caught the eye of one of college football's national awards.
Running back Jaden Nixon, a transfer from Western Michigan, was named to the Maxwell Award Watch List. The award is given to the best all-around college football player in the nation, with Boise State back Ashton Jeanty receiving it last season.
Nixon, entering his final year of collegiate eligibility, is coming off a season in which he was named All-MAC First Team after getting 921 yards and 12 touchdowns on 143 carries.
"I guess that was like a different time for me," Nixon said after the first practice of the fall. "Like I said, I wanted to prove what I could do, and, you know, be one of the top running backs. Obviously, it's the same thing this year, but I don't really feel like it's proven anything this year; a lot of people already seen what I can do this year."
While Nixon has a chance of going after a prestigious individual award, he will have to chase it while on a new team. Though that new team, and a running back room mostly made up of freshmen, seems more on the top of his mind.
"It's about coming together as a team," Nixon said. "We got a whole bunch of new guys and stuff like that. So, I really just want to come together as a team and go out there and win some games and leave a legacy."
