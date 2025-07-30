UCF's Scott Frost Gives Extensive Break Down Of Offensive Philosophy
Despite the difference since he was last in Orlando, UCF Knights coach Scott Frost's core coaching philosophy has remained the same.
Frost echoed a motto from his previous stint in Orlando, UCFast, to describe this season's offensive identity built on speed.
"I really appreciate everybody for leaving some of those things out because I didn't have to reinvent a lot of things," Frost said. "Fast can meet a lot of different things that we talk about in our team meetings, but first I want to execute at a fast pace, and within place. Less than full speed doesn't get it done, there's too many talented guys out there."
This was put into action during the team's first practice, with each of the three contenders for starting quarterbacks leading a sequence of hurry-up plays within the first 20 minutes. However, having the ability to go fast does not necessarily mean the hurry-up offense will be as common as it was back during Frost's first stint.
"If our defense is as good as I think it could be, we might be a little more careful on offense," Frost said. "If we need to go score a bunch of points to win, then we're going to do our best to do that, but I think through camp, in the first couple contests, we'll really figure out the best formula to try to get wins at the end of the day."
The Knights' first contest this season is on Aug. 28 against Jacksonville State.
