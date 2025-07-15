Scott Frost-McKenzie Milton At Reunion At UCF Is Three Years In The Making
It was a reunion that seemed inevitable.
Yet, while Scott Frost may have alluded to his former star quarterback McKenzie Milton in his first official words back as the UCF Knights' coach, his decision to hire him goes back almost three years.
Following his dismissal from Nebraska midway through the 2022 season, Frost took a coaching gig that December with the U.S. Army Bowl, a high-school all-star game held in the Ford Center at The Star. Milton, who was still months away from accepting his first collegiate coaching job, joined. It was when Frost to "Coach Milton."
"McKenzie came down to coach with me, and I was able to watch him coach and deal with the players," Frost said at Big 12 Media Days, which was held in the Ford Center at The Star. "I knew then that if I ever got another job, I'd hire him because he did such a good job."
The two followed separate career paths for the next couple of years. Frost joined the Los Angeles Rams in 2024 as a senior analyst. Meanwhile, Milton made his college coaching debut in 2023 as an offensive analyst at Tennessee where got to work with quarterbacks like Nico Iamaleava.
Milton will have his work cut out for him in his first season as UCF's quarterbacks coach, leading a room sporting a three-way competition for the starting role and a four-star redshirt freshman in Davi Belfort.
"He's a good teacher, a good communicator, and the biggest thing is sometimes as a young coach, you have a tendency to think you know everything;" Frost said. "McKenzie knows a lot but he's still hungry to learn and he's going to be really good at what he does. He already has a system."
More UCF News:
UCF Coach Scott Frost's Return Was Influenced By Super Bowl Champion
UCF Running Back Poised for New Leadership Role This Season
UCF's Tayven Jackson Has Lots Of Ground To Gain Among Big 12 Quarterbacks