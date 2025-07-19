Top 25 UCF Knights Football Games Of The 21st Century: No. 20
Note: We define the 21st Century as Jan. 1, 2001, to the time of this series' publication.
No. 20: Cardiac Knights Control Their Own Destiny (Houston, 2013)
Both the #19 Knights and Houston entered this Homecoming matchup in Orlando unbeaten in conference play, with the winner controlling their own destiny toward an AAC Title.
Just like he would a season later against ECU, running back William Stanback scored twice in a game where it was difficult for UCF to get touchdowns. His two scores are the only times a Knight reaches the endzone in this game, despite Storm Johnson leading with 127 total rushing yards to Stanback's 74 and quarterback Blake Bortles completing 17 passes for 210 yards.
The difference that puts this game one spot above the Hail Perriman is a better defensive performance. By halftime, kicker Shawn Moffitt's 40 and 45-yard field goals were the only scores of the night, putting UCF up 6-0. Then, the Knights pulled off three turnovers in the second half, two interceptions from cornerback Jacoby Glenn and safety Brandon Alexander, and a game-sealing turnover on downs.
Houston quarterback John O'Korn was the focal point of the Cougar offense, attempting 46 passes and rushing 13 times for 56 yards, coming just one yard shy of leading rusher Kenneth Farrow. Despite his two picks, he accounts for both of his team's touchdowns, a 24-yard run in the third and a 12-yard pass with 4:04 left that made it 19-14.
Quickly getting the ball back, O'Korn marched the Cougars down the field from their own 38 to the UCF 10-yard line to make it 1st and Goal with 0:45 remaining. He tried throwing for the end zone twice, but to no avail. The Knights maintained pressure and forced the turnover on downs.
There would be other close calls, this was the Cardiac Knights after all, but this 19-14 Homecoming victory put them in the driver's seat toward an AAC Title and BCS Bowl berth.
