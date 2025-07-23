Inside The Knights

UCF Athletic Director Terry Mohajir In For Busy Football Season

UCF AD Terry Mohajir explains how he will be juggling both work and supporting his son, Marco, in his senior year of high school football during the 2025 season

Bryson Turner

Oct 22, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights mascot Knightro preform for the fans during a time out against the Memphis Tigers during the second half at Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images
Oct 22, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights mascot Knightro preform for the fans during a time out against the Memphis Tigers during the second half at Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images / Mike Watters-Imagn Images
In this story:

UCF Athletic Director Terry Mohajir will have more than one job this football season.

With his immediate professional future secured with a two-year contract extension, Mohajir is back to gearing up for not just for UCF, but also for his son. Marco Mohajir, an offensive and defensive lineman, is entering his senior season at Bishop Moore Catholic High School.

Marco is the youngest of Mohajir's three children and his only son. This season, Mohajir said to Varsity Sports Nation's Jared Oliver at Florida Citrus Sports High School Football media Days that he will "make a conscious effort" to attend Marco's football games this season.

"Some of the games I may leave on Saturday morning, to be quite frank, so I can get to games and they travel, so I'll try to get to those," Mohajir said. "I don't see myself missing too many games this year; try to hit as many as I can."

The college football world Marco is entering into is a far cry from the one Mohajir played in during his two seasons playing for Arkansas State in the early 90s. Not only does he have to navigate it for his job, but he is also doing it for his son.

"College football right now is very transactional, but you need to pick a place that you believe in, the coaches and the university, and they have your best interest," Mohajir said. "It's not just about year to year, it's about where you're going to be in four years. What's your postgraduate outlook look like? And that's really important. That would be the advice I would give some young people."

Check out more UCF News Below:

UCF Knights Expected To Log Plenty Flight Miles This Football Season

UCF Reveals Roster, Jersey Numbers For This Season

Three UCF Defensive Players To Watch In 2025

Published
Bryson Turner
BRYSON TURNER

Bryson Turner is a sports journalist who covers UCF Athletics. Turner has contributed to the Black and Gold Banneret, the home for UCF Athletics on SB Nation. He has called the Orlando area home since the age of 8 and received his bachelor's and master's degrees from UCF.