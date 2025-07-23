UCF Athletic Director Terry Mohajir In For Busy Football Season
UCF Athletic Director Terry Mohajir will have more than one job this football season.
With his immediate professional future secured with a two-year contract extension, Mohajir is back to gearing up for not just for UCF, but also for his son. Marco Mohajir, an offensive and defensive lineman, is entering his senior season at Bishop Moore Catholic High School.
Marco is the youngest of Mohajir's three children and his only son. This season, Mohajir said to Varsity Sports Nation's Jared Oliver at Florida Citrus Sports High School Football media Days that he will "make a conscious effort" to attend Marco's football games this season.
"Some of the games I may leave on Saturday morning, to be quite frank, so I can get to games and they travel, so I'll try to get to those," Mohajir said. "I don't see myself missing too many games this year; try to hit as many as I can."
The college football world Marco is entering into is a far cry from the one Mohajir played in during his two seasons playing for Arkansas State in the early 90s. Not only does he have to navigate it for his job, but he is also doing it for his son.
"College football right now is very transactional, but you need to pick a place that you believe in, the coaches and the university, and they have your best interest," Mohajir said. "It's not just about year to year, it's about where you're going to be in four years. What's your postgraduate outlook look like? And that's really important. That would be the advice I would give some young people."
