UCF Knights Expected To Log Plenty Flight Miles This Football Season
The UCF Knights will be a more-traveled squad than they were last season according to Google Earth.
The Knights are slated to travel 12,075.14 miles this season, an uptick from their 9,778 miles in 2024.
UCF ranks fifth in the Big 12 in this metric. However, it should be noted two of the teams in front of the Knights, Kansas State and Iowa State, are playing a game against each other in Dublin, Ireland, on Aug. 23. This adds many extra miles to their seasons that they otherwise would not have.
So, discounting international travel, UCF is the third-most-traveled team in the conference.
Team
Miles Traveled
BYU
13,528.60
Kansas State
13,389.52*
Iowa State
13,190.80*
West Virginia
12,592.50
UCF
12,075.14
Arizona State
8,909.68
Houston
8,642.10
TCU
9,256.76
Arizona
8,744.92
Cincinnati
8,233.34
Oklahoma State
7,825.40
Utah
8,039.31
Texas Tech
7,109.28
Colorado
7,454.34
Baylor
6,029.27
Kansas
5,956.68
The increase in mileage on UCF's schedule comes from its extra Big 12 conference road game.
In 2024, the Knights still had five road games, but one of them was an in-state non-conference matchup against the Florida Gators. This year, they travel to Kansas State, Cincinnati, Baylor, Texas Tech and BYU. The BYU game alone accounts for nearly 31.5 percent of UCF's mileage total.
With all of this in mind, distance traveled on the schedule does not seem to be on the top of coach Scott Frost's mind, given his focus on team-building, something that can translate no matter where his team plays.
"You know, there's a fine line between winning and losing, and sometimes that just comes down to culture, attitude, competitiveness and how close-knit your team is and we're working really hard to make sure that we take a group of people and turn them into a cohesive unit," Frost said to 365 Sports at Big 12 Media Days.
