Skip to main content
    •
    December 24, 2021
    Publish date:
    Player(s)
    Isaiah Bowser, Ryan O'Keefe, Big Kat Bryant, Tre'mon Morris-Brash

    Knights Beat Gators 29-17, Win Gasparilla Bowl, State Championship

    UCF punishes Florida in the second half of the Gasparilla Bowl to come out victorious.
    Author:

    The Knights did it. They physically hammered a Florida team that was supposed to be bigger and badder. With 288 yards rushing, UCF produces its second highest rushing total of the season, with only the Bethune-Cookman game providing more yards on the ground at 290.

    Hats off to the UCF offensive line, which just kept pounding on the UF front seven. As the game moved forward, those body blows took their toll on the Gators. There was a battering ram coming right behind the offensive line for the Knights to add more punishment, too. Much like the big fourth down conversion at the end of the game, seen here:

    With talented running back Isaiah Bowser in the backfield, he was the bell cow running back of the evening. Bowser toted the football 35 times for 155 yards and two touchdowns. Inside zone and a lead isolation play were the two primary runs for the evening. Bowser kept grinding and hammering away behind his big offensive line. He was not alone in his rushing success.

    Johnny Richardson carried three times for 40 yards, and receiver Ryan O’Keefe carried four times for a whopping 110 yards. Indeed, UCF overpowered and even out maneuvered Florida’s defense.

    O’Keefe was the game’s MVP with a total of 195 yards combined receiving and rushing, including a 54 yard receiving touchdown, as well as a 74 yard reverse.

    The bomb for 54 yards from quarterback Mikey Keene was perfectly thrown and O’Keefe danced into the end zone. That play took place at the 1:08 mark of the third quarter, and it was the momentum-swinging play that UCF needed. The defense also got in on the act of hammering on the Gators. Watch the hit on quarterback Emory Jones by Big Kat Bryant and Tre’mon Morris-Brash.

    The UCF defense held Florida to just seven second half points, and plays like the one above are a big reason why.

    The Knights finish the 2021 season at 9-4, while Florida drops to 6-7. 

    For UCF coverage and recruiting information go to: The Daily Knight podcast. For more college football, UCF and recruiting information, go to Twitter: @fbscout_florida and @UCF_FanNation, as well as Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram. Like and Subscribe!

    Recent Articles From Inside The Knights

    Who is Parker Navarro?

    Final Score Prediction: UCF and Florida in the Gasparilla Bowl

    UCF's Three-Headed Monster a Big Factor in Gasparilla Bowl

    UCF Coaches Talk Transfer Portal

    The FGA Report: Talking Top 2023 Cornerback Recruit AJ Harris

    Read More

    Za'quan Bryan, Savannah Benedictine WR Joins FGA Report

    Tatum Bethune Gasparilla Bowl Press Conference

    What Defeating Florida Means to the UCF Program and Recruiting

    Talking Florida Recruiting, UF Versus UCF, with All Gators Publisher Zach Goodall

    Mikey Keene Gasparilla Bowl Press Conference Video

    Gus Malzahn Gasparilla Bowl Press Conference Video

    UCF Offers 2023 Atlanta Linebacker Jamal Anderson

    Chasing Emory Jones Down a Priority for UCF Edge Defenders

    Gus Malzahn Priming UCF Roster for Big 12 Jump

    Former UCF Star Gabriel Davis Making Big Plays in the NFL

    Quinn Ewers, Max Johnson, Dillon Gabriel, and Spencer Rattler Start the QB Carousel Spinning

    2022 Film Review: Tyler Griffin, UCF Signee

    Videos of UCF Walk-On Kicker Colton Boomer

    Grading UCF's Offensive Skill Position Recruits

    BC5E16B1-3868-484F-9B1D-446C329C2B44
    Football

    Knights Beat Gators 29-17, Win Gasparilla Bowl, State Championship

    15 seconds ago
    68FDD752-31BA-457D-9F51-D9365B8DC0D6
    Football

    Gators Lead Knights 10-9 at Halftime

    3 hours ago
    Parker Navarro and Mikey Keene
    Football

    Who is Parker Navarro?

    6 hours ago
    Jaylon Robinson pregame vsTulane-140
    Football

    Final Score Prediction: UCF and Florida in the Gasparilla Bowl

    17 hours ago
    Za'quan Bryan Wide Receiver Savannah (Ga.) Benedictine
    Football Recruiting

    Za'quan Bryan, Savannah Benedictine WR Joins FGA Report

    Dec 22, 2021
    Dameon Pierce Florida vs Tennessee
    Football

    The Three Florida Offensive Players to Watch in the Gasparilla Bowl

    Dec 22, 2021
    George Pickens SEC Title Game
    College Football News

    When Will Georgia Have a Successful Passing Attack?

    Dec 22, 2021
    Isaiah Bowser Tunnel (1)
    Football

    UCF's Three-Headed Monster a Big Factor in Gasparilla Bowl

    Dec 22, 2021