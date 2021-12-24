Knights Beat Gators 29-17, Win Gasparilla Bowl, State Championship

UCF punishes Florida in the second half of the Gasparilla Bowl to come out victorious.

The Knights did it. They physically hammered a Florida team that was supposed to be bigger and badder. With 288 yards rushing, UCF produces its second highest rushing total of the season, with only the Bethune-Cookman game providing more yards on the ground at 290.

Hats off to the UCF offensive line, which just kept pounding on the UF front seven. As the game moved forward, those body blows took their toll on the Gators. There was a battering ram coming right behind the offensive line for the Knights to add more punishment, too. Much like the big fourth down conversion at the end of the game, seen here:

With talented running back Isaiah Bowser in the backfield, he was the bell cow running back of the evening. Bowser toted the football 35 times for 155 yards and two touchdowns. Inside zone and a lead isolation play were the two primary runs for the evening. Bowser kept grinding and hammering away behind his big offensive line. He was not alone in his rushing success.

Johnny Richardson carried three times for 40 yards, and receiver Ryan O’Keefe carried four times for a whopping 110 yards. Indeed, UCF overpowered and even out maneuvered Florida’s defense.

O’Keefe was the game’s MVP with a total of 195 yards combined receiving and rushing, including a 54 yard receiving touchdown, as well as a 74 yard reverse.

The bomb for 54 yards from quarterback Mikey Keene was perfectly thrown and O’Keefe danced into the end zone. That play took place at the 1:08 mark of the third quarter, and it was the momentum-swinging play that UCF needed. The defense also got in on the act of hammering on the Gators. Watch the hit on quarterback Emory Jones by Big Kat Bryant and Tre’mon Morris-Brash.

The UCF defense held Florida to just seven second half points, and plays like the one above are a big reason why.

The Knights finish the 2021 season at 9-4, while Florida drops to 6-7.

For UCF coverage and recruiting information go to: The Daily Knight podcast. For more college football, UCF and recruiting information, go to Twitter: @fbscout_florida and @UCF_FanNation, as well as Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram. Like and Subscribe!

Recent Articles From Inside The Knights

Who is Parker Navarro?

Final Score Prediction: UCF and Florida in the Gasparilla Bowl

UCF's Three-Headed Monster a Big Factor in Gasparilla Bowl

UCF Coaches Talk Transfer Portal

The FGA Report: Talking Top 2023 Cornerback Recruit AJ Harris

Za'quan Bryan, Savannah Benedictine WR Joins FGA Report

Tatum Bethune Gasparilla Bowl Press Conference

What Defeating Florida Means to the UCF Program and Recruiting

Talking Florida Recruiting, UF Versus UCF, with All Gators Publisher Zach Goodall

Mikey Keene Gasparilla Bowl Press Conference Video

Gus Malzahn Gasparilla Bowl Press Conference Video

UCF Offers 2023 Atlanta Linebacker Jamal Anderson

Chasing Emory Jones Down a Priority for UCF Edge Defenders

Gus Malzahn Priming UCF Roster for Big 12 Jump

Former UCF Star Gabriel Davis Making Big Plays in the NFL

Quinn Ewers, Max Johnson, Dillon Gabriel, and Spencer Rattler Start the QB Carousel Spinning

2022 Film Review: Tyler Griffin, UCF Signee

Videos of UCF Walk-On Kicker Colton Boomer

Grading UCF's Offensive Skill Position Recruits