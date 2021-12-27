Skip to main content
    •
    December 27, 2021
    Publish date:

    2022 Senior Film Review of UCF Signee Jordan McDonald

    Characterizing the talents of UCF running back signee Jordan McDonald.
    Author:

    With the way that UCF Head Football Coach Gus Malzahn likes to run the football between the tackles, adding Jordan McDonald to the 2022 recruiting class made sense.

    He’s a big running back that does his best work towards the middle of the field. By adding McDonald, the Knights will continue to have a balanced running back depth chart in terms of size and speed.

    Jordan McDonald

    Jordan McDonald, Running Back, Alpharetta (Ga.) Milton

    Jordan McDonald

    Vitals: 6’1”, 215-pounds

    Position: Running Back

    High School: Alpharetta (Ga.) Milton

    Recruitment: Several programs from across the country recruited McDonald. UCF, Tennessee, and South Carolina were probably the most heavily involved with his recruitment. Florida State, Georgia Tech, Nebraska, Pittsburgh, Vanderbilt, Indiana, Virginia, Kentucky, and Louisville are just a handful of his other offers.

    Frame

    McDonald is about as ready made a power running back as one would like to find. He’s built well in his upper legs, a key attribute for in-between the tackles running, and he’s also advanced his upper body strength for a high school running back.

    With how he’s built already, McDonald just needs to finetune his frame and add strength, not size. He might add another 10 pounds, but nothing more will be needed.

    Athleticism

    Even at 6’1”, 215-pounds, McDonald is quite nimble and changes direction well. In fact, he often set up defenders for hard cuts that resulted in big plays.

    He’s not necessarily a burner, but few defenders caught him from behind. Playing in the Atlanta area, there’s a plethora of speed that McDonald goes against, too.

    He’s also just a bull, as one might expect. When a defender does not use proper tackling form and stays high, that usually does not end well for that defender. McDonald runs over players on a consistent basis.

    Best Attribute

    Confidence. McDonald ran hard and did so right at the opponents he played. His attitude of being the hammer and the opponent being the nail serves him well.

    McDonald simply knows what type of player he is. A big, powerful, downhill runner. He takes pride in that style of play and it’s obvious from watching his film.

    Overall Style of Play

    Just because McDonald hits the hole between the tackles with authority does not mean he’s just an inside runner. He’s done a great job of showing better patience as a runner during his senior season as compared to his junior year.

    Outside zone is one play in particular that McDonald did this, and it’s a play that UCF certainly uses under Coach Malzahn. Regardless of the play, watching McDonald’s feet stay patient and not just run into the first hole he sees shows a natural penchant for playing running back.

    Sometimes a running back needs to stay patient and wait for a block to develop; McDonald shows attribute this throughout his senior film.

    He played 7A football in Georgia, the largest classification in the Peach State. Despite being a big running back, McDonald’s patience helped him rumble for many long touchdown runs against top-notch players going to SEC and ACC schools. How he usually did it is fun to watch.

    When needed, he hammers right at a defender. McDonald picks and chooses how and when he uses his power, however, and that’s a great sign for his future.

    Area to Improve

    For any incoming freshman running back, learning to pass protect is a major priority. It’s not asked of high school running backs all that much. McDonald is certainly big enough, and he possesses that natural penchant for contact to be a good pass protector. It’s certainly an area that current UCF running back Isaiah Bowser excels at.

    The other capacity to work on will be the screen game. Carrying out fakes during play-action screens, not giving away the screen pass too early when blocking prior to turning around and looking for the football, and just understanding the best ways to advance the football against college defenders will all be areas he learns more and more after being on the UCF practice fields.

    For UCF coverage and recruiting information go to: The Daily Knight podcast. For more college football, UCF and recruiting information, go to Twitter: @fbscout_florida and @UCF_FanNation, as well as Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram. Like and Subscribe!

    Recent Articles From Inside The Knights

    Senior Film Review of UCF Signee Xavier Townsend

    Read More

    Defining the UCF Football Program in Year One of the Gus Malzahn Era

    Looking Ahead to 12/30: Michigan at UCF

    Apopka DL Kaven Call Makes Verbal Commitment to UCF

    Beating Florida Adds to UCF's Recruiting Momentum

    Knights Beat Gators 29-17, Wins Gasparilla Bowl, State Championship

    Who is Parker Navarro?

    Final Score Prediction: UCF and Florida in the Gasparilla Bowl

    UCF's Three-Headed Monster a Big Factor in Gasparilla Bowl

    UCF Coaches Talk Transfer Portal

    The FGA Report: Talking Top 2023 Cornerback Recruit AJ Harris

    Za'quan Bryan, Savannah Benedictine WR Joins FGA Report

    Tatum Bethune Gasparilla Bowl Press Conference

    What Defeating Florida Means to the UCF Program and Recruiting

    Talking Florida Recruiting, UF Versus UCF, with All Gators Publisher Zach Goodall

    Mikey Keene Gasparilla Bowl Press Conference Video

    Gus Malzahn Gasparilla Bowl Press Conference Video

    UCF Offers 2023 Atlanta Linebacker Jamal Anderson

    Chasing Emory Jones Down a Priority for UCF Edge Defenders

    Gus Malzahn Priming UCF Roster for Big 12 Jump

    Former UCF Star Gabriel Davis Making Big Plays in the NFL

    Quinn Ewers, Max Johnson, Dillon Gabriel, and Spencer Rattler Start the QB Carousel Spinning

    2022 Film Review: Tyler Griffin, UCF Signee

    Videos of UCF Walk-On Kicker Colton Boomer

    Grading UCF's Offensive Skill Position Recruits

    Jordan McDonald Running Back Alpharetta (Ga.) Milton - 2022 UCF Commitment
    Football Recruiting

    2022 Senior Film Review of UCF Signee Jordan McDonald

    1 minute ago
    Xavier Townsend, Running Back/Wide Receiver, Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep - 2022
    Football Recruiting

    Senior Film Review of UCF Signee Xavier Townsend

    52 minutes ago
    D6D7377F-A7EB-4A09-AEE6-60E919616AE1
    Football

    Defining the UCF Football Program in Year One of the Gus Malzahn Era

    Dec 26, 2021
    Eli Brooks Michigan
    Basketball

    Looking Ahead to 12/30: Michigan at UCF

    Dec 26, 2021
    Kaven Call, Defensive Lineman, Apopka (Fla.) High School
    Football Recruiting

    Apopka DL Kaven Call Makes Verbal Commitment to UCF

    Dec 25, 2021
    44F8AAA9-8CCE-4C08-9FD1-06E8C19F0EAE
    Football Recruiting

    Beating Florida Adds to UCF's Recruiting Momentum

    Dec 25, 2021
    ucf basketball
    Basketball

    UCF Basketball Has a Good Shot to Reach the NCAA Tournament

    Dec 25, 2021
    BC5E16B1-3868-484F-9B1D-446C329C2B44
    Football

    Knights Beat Gators 29-17, Win Gasparilla Bowl, State Championship

    Dec 24, 2021