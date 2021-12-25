Apopka DL Kaven Call Makes Verbal Commitment to UCF

On Christmas Day, Apopka Defensive Lineman Kaven Call becomes UCF’s first verbal commitment for the class of 2023.

The Knights just added thirteen high school recruits and one transfer for the class of 2022 on Dec. 15. Now, the Knights are forging ahead with a top recruit for the class of 2023.

Kaven Call, a top defensive end/outside linebacker from Apopka (Fla.) High School decided he was settled on the Knights. He was a heavily recruited player with scholarship offers that he went against to pick UCF including Florida State, Tennessee, Cincinnati, Georgia, Arkansas, Penn State, Mississippi State, Rutgers, Auburn, West Virginia and Kentucky among others.

“Didn’t want to waste any time because my mind was made up,” Call said on Christmas morning. “Also, I wanted to be the first to start this wave for the 23s.”

Call is referencing UCF’s efforts to bring in top prospects for the class of 2023. UCF is recruiting really with the class of 2022, and there’s considerable optimism about future recruiting classes as well.

The talented defender is also following in the footsteps of his teammate, cornerback Nikai Martinez, who signed with UCF within the 2022 class. He’s another key recruit for UCF Football.

As UCF Head Coach Gus Malzahn often says, “We’re building this thing.”

Call also feels strongly about UCF’s recruiting efforts, including the following statement about recruiting the greater Orlando area.

“I feel we will pull a lot of the top area kids (to UCF).”

Coach Malzahn and his coaching staff have targeted top in-state prospects, and that starts with Orlando and its suburbs, with Apopka being a school UCF needs to recruit hard. The following video helps to explain why.

As for the coaches that recruited Call the hardest, “(Defensive Tackles Coach) Kenny Martin and (Defensive Ends Coach) Kenny Martin.”

They were heavily involved because of the position he’s projected to play for UCF. When asked if he would line up in the same manner as UCF edge defender Big Kat Bryant, Call replied, “Yes sir.”

