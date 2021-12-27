Skip to main content
    December 27, 2021
    Publish date:
    Player(s)
    Ryan O'Keefe, Jaylon Robinson

    Senior Film Review of UCF Signee Xavier Townsend

    A closer look at do-it-all talent Xavier Townsend and what he brings to UCF.
    Author:

    Most high school football recruits have a definitive role that fits their talents. Blocking, passing, running, etc. For UCF signee Xavier Townsend, he’s much more complex.

    In fact, after watching some of his senior film once again, it was a reminder that he’s capable of playing any of wide receiver, running back, or defensive back. He’s as well rounded as about any recruit in Florida.

    Xavier Townsend

    Xavier Townsend, Running Back/Wide Receiver, Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep - 2022

    Vitals: 5’10”, 175-pounds

    Position: Wide Receiver/Running Back

    High School: Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep

    Recruitment: Townsend originally committed to Iowa State after taking visits to Louisville, UCF, and Vanderbilt in addition to Iowa State. He also held offers from Kentucky, Utah, Pittsburgh, East Carolina, Coastal Carolina, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Maryland, and Missouri among others.

    Frame

    Townsend has put in the time. For anyone that’s personally met him, there will be no doubt that he takes his training seriously. The term ripped comes to mind. He still has room for some added weight, but he’s the style of player that uses quickness more than power so added weight is subjective to exactly how the UCF coaching staff plans to use him (see below).

    Athleticism

    The necessary quick twitch that one seeks from a slot receiver or running back defines Townsend’s game. He makes most of his big plays by running right at defenders, then at the last moment, making a hard cut that leaves everyone behind.

    Ironically, he’s extremely strong for his size. He ran between the tackles for Berkeley Prep and had a tremendous amount of success because he ran through defenders as well as bouncing off of them, using a stiff arm, and moving the pile forward. He’s just a tough young man.

    As a receiver, Townsend catches the football naturally. Screens, traditional passing routes, etc. are easy for him. His hand-eye coordination is quite good. That’s a major reason he’s likely to play in the slot for the Knights.

    Best Attribute

    Making defenders miss and then hitting top speed very quickly. He’s capable of changing the scoreboard on any given play. Think of Townsend’s skills as similar to Ryan O’Keefe.

    Position Fit

    Townsend did get shifted out to wide receiver from time to time, so he’s likely to adjust to playing receiver easier than most high school running backs.

    He primarily played running back for Berkeley Prep, but he’s projected at wide receiver for his primary role. Slot or out wide will be good fits for Townsend as a wide receiver. He’s not an ideal fit as a boundary receiver (height/weight more important at that position). Once he’s off the line of scrimmage, it’s hard for cornerbacks to keep up with his natural athleticism in space.

    Townsend ran by numerous defensive backs the past two seasons. He just did not play the position all the time. Thus, there could be somewhat of a position adjustment. During year one. Time will tell with that, but there’s also another way to get him on the football field.

    Multiple Roles

    While he’s all but assured to play wide receiver, watching Townsend hit the hole while running wildcat or just a lead isolation play, he’s quite capable of playing some running back as well.

    He was very consistent as a running back and a wide receiver the past two seasons. Townsend is a team player that will be happy to help out at running back for the Knights.

    If the Knights ever got into a bind at cornerback with injuries, he’s athletic enough to play there, too.

    Impact

    This is a player that could also be a kickoff and punt return man from the first game of the 2022 season. Again, his ability to make a defender miss fits these two roles well.

    Additionally, he’s a good possibility to be in contention to backup at least one of O’Keefe and Jaylon Robinson.

    Area for Improvement

    Learning the nuances of being a full time receiver. Until he understands the playbook and all the intricacies of the offense, he may need a little time before consistently being in the lineup. Once he’s adept in those areas, he’s going to play a lot of football for the Knights.

    Townsend is one of the best recruits in the 2022 UCF class, and his upside is sky high. With the football in his hands, he’s that rare player that consistently made Florida high school defenders look bad. Look for him to make an impact no later than his sophomore season, or even next fall.

    For UCF coverage and recruiting information go to: The Daily Knight podcast. For more college football, UCF and recruiting information, go to Twitter: @fbscout_florida and @UCF_FanNation, as well as Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram. Like and Subscribe!

