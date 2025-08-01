UCF Defensive-Stopper Returns After Limited Spring
UCF Knights defensive end Malachi Lawrence is back in action in fall camp this week after a limited spring due to injury.
While it is unknown exactly what the redshirt senior's injury was, he said it was similar to fellow defensive lineman John Walker's injury. He credited Zach Duvall, UCF's director of sports performance, for helping him get back in shape and put on more muscle.
"Just getting back in shape, that's the hard part, but it does feel amazing to be back, especially with the team, just being out there with the guys and football and just having fun," Lawrence said after the Knights' first fall practice on Monday.
Lawrence started in 10 of the 11 games he played in last season, totalling 15 tackles, 12 of them solo, with six tackles for a loss, five sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He helped the Knights allow the fewest rushing yards, the least rushing yards per carry and the third-least rushing yards per game in the Big 12 last season.
However, fellow defensive end Nyjalik Kelly receiving an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention honor for his efforts. Lawrence did not, which the Louisville native said gives him motivation,
"We're not under any pressure, but we're here to attack and definitely get on that list at the end of the season," Lawrence said.
Lawrence gets his first opportunity to build his case for an All-Big 12 honor in the Knights' season-opener against Jacksonville State on Aug. 28.
