UCF Knights Appeal Season-Opener Targeting Penalty
UCF coach Scott Frost said the Knights would appeal a targeting penalty on linebacker Lewis Carter on Monday.
Carter was flagged for the penalty following a third-down play with 35 seconds remaining, which gave the Gamecocks a new set of downs and caused his ejection from the game. Defensive back Jayden Bellamy ended up sealing UCF's victory with an interception four plays later.
"In my opinion, it was just close," Frost said. "I feel bad for him, though."
According to the NCAA rulebook, "targeting" means "a player takes aim at an opponent for purposes of attacking with forcible contact that goes beyond making a legal tackle or a legal block or playing the ball." For players who violate this rule in the second half, they are disqualified for the first half of the next game, though there is an appeals process for that suspension in the first half of the next game that was established in 2022. If it is "clearly obvious" the player in question should not have been disqualified, then "the suspension will be vacated."
Should the appeal prove unsuccessful, Carter, who led the Knights with nine tackles on Thursday, cannot take the field until the second half of the next game. Frost said, in that event, "a mix" of Colgate transfer Cole Kozlowski and Virginia Tech transfer Jayden McDonald would take his place. Both combined for seven tackles on Thursday.
However, targeting penalty suspension notwithstanding, defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said linebacker was a position that the Knights needed to play more players at, regardless.
"Football is not like baseball, where the more at-bats you have a tendency to get better," Grinch said on Tuesday. "The more at-bats you have a tendency to lose a step at times, and so the more guys we can play, I think that's going to help that room."
With or without Carter, the Knights kick off against North Carolina A&T at 7 p.m. on Saturday.
UCF Knights On Weather Alert Before Week Two Matchup
The UCF Knights are off to a somewhat good start to the season during the second stint of coach Scott Frost. They were victorious against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks, with a final score of 17-10. The win was the highlight, but the path was certainly unconventional.
Knights starting quarterback Cam Fancher struggled to find a flow within the offense. He would not finish the game after dealing with a back injury, which was sustained after taking a strong hit. The game also had a two-hour rain delay in the second quarter, which was plenty of time for backup Tayven Jackson to warm up and prepare.
Like most college football teams, the Knights do not play in a dome. Frost and the team are likely to keep their weather apps open as their week two matchup against the North Carolina A&T Aggies approaches.
Thunderstorms are expected to take place in the Orlando area this week and could potentially lead to a cancellation of games. It's still hurricane season in the state of Florida, so the weather could derail their season. There wouldn't be a way for the Knights to make up for potentially forfeited games because of the tight college football schedule.
Frost and the team were lucky that the rain didn't do much damage last Thursday against the Gamecocks, but the level of uncertainty with the weather could also ruin their rhythm. Too many rain delays could result in the Knights feeling stiff on both sides of the field and potentially lead to injuries.
The Knights will need to take extra precautions with their schedule, given the lack of certainty with the heavy weather. Also, as most Floridians as aware, the weather is very unpredictable. One moment it's cloudy and pouring, the next it's dry and sunny.
If multiple rain delays start to become an issue for the Knights, perhaps discussion of building a dome in the "Bounce House" could begin. The program has already undergone renovations with a new LED video and digital signage, a promenade for students, along with an ongoing construction of the Roth Tower, which will include new club areas, suites, and offices.
As rainy weather continues to fall on the "Sunshine State," the Knights' season could find itself at a halt. They will play the next two games at home, then five of their remaining nine games on the road, with hopes of drier weather.
