UCF Knights Preview: Six Things to Know About North Carolina A&T
The UCF Knights had a few extra days to rest and prepare for their second matchup of the season against the North Carolina A&T Aggies on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Here are six things to know about the Aggies before they arrive in Orlando:
1. The Aggies lost in Week One to Tennessee State
North Carolina A&T ended up on the losing side of the John A. Merritt Classic last week, falling to Tennessee State, 24-21.
The Aggies had a chance to force overtime, but kicker Andrew Brown missed what would have been a 38-yard field goal with six seconds left.
Five of the six touchdowns scored between both teams in this game were from further than 40 yards out. Also, the Aggies' Joshua Iseah was given CAA Football Defensive Player of the Week honors for his 10 tackles, three tackles for loss and an interception.
"I thought they played well and hard," UCF coach Scott Frost said on Monday. "Could have gone either way, but I'm impressed with how those guys play, that you can tell they're well coached and how hard they play."
2. North Carolina A&T competes in the CAA Football Conference
Historically a MEAC team, the Aggies had a brief stint in the Big South before joining the CAA Football Conference in 2023.
This is the third straight season the Knights have faced a CAA Football team for their one FCS opponent, following Villanova in 2023 and New Hampshire last season.
The Aggies were picked to finish last in the conference's preseason poll this season.
3. The Aggies also have a new head coach returning to old stomping grounds
This season marks the Aggies' first in their Shawn Gibbs era. It is the coach's third stint with North Carolina A&T, although it's his first time holding the head coaching job. He began his coaching career there in 2002 as the tight ends coach, but moved on the following season to be the running backs coach at North Carolina Central.
Gibbs was a running back himself at North Carolina Central from 1993 to 1997. He returned to the Aggies as their running back coach in 2011 and served in that role for a decade, most famously working with fourth-round NFL Draft pick Tarik Cohen.
He took up his first head coaching job in 2022 at Fort Valley State, a Division 2 school, where he went 22-9 in his three seasons there through last season.
4. North Carolina A&T Also Went Undefeated in 2017
The 2017 season ended up being the final one for storied coach Rod Broadway, who went out leading the Aggies to a perfect 12-0, including a win over Grambling State in the Celebration Bowl and a win over an FBS team in Charlotte. For their efforts, they were awarded an HBCU Football Championship.
5. The Aggies have beaten FBS Opponents three times
North Carolina A&T earned its first three (and only) wins against FBS opponents in consecutive seasons from 2016 to 2018 against Kent State, Charlotte and East Carolina, respectively.
6. One Aggie player was named Preseason All-CAA
Offensive lineman Korion Sharpe was the lone Aggies player named to the CAA's Preseason all-conference team. Last season, he started all 12 games at right guard and was named an All-CAA Honorable Mention.
