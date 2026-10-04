UCF Opponent Review: Another Knights Opponent Reaches Top 25 Following Week 5
Welcome back to our weekly check-in on the rest of the UCF Knights' 2026 opponents!
While Scott Frost and the Knights were busy with their Big 12 road opener against No. 20 Houston, one of their previous opponents earned their way into the Top 25, while another hosted a Top 10-ranked team set to visit the Bounce House themselves before the end of October:
UCF Opponent
Opponent's Opponent
Result
UCF Opponent's Record
Bethune-Cookman
Alabama State
Win, 16-10
3-2 (1-0 SWAC)
Pittsburgh
Virginia Tech
Win, 35-33
5-0 (2-0 ACC)
Georgia State
Old Dominion
Win, 42-10
4-1 (1-0 Sun Belt)
TCU
No. 9 BYU
Loss, 17-10
2-3 (0-2 Big 12)
No. 19 Oklahoma State
BYE
N/A
3-1 (1-0 Big 12)
No. 10 BYU
TCU
Win, 17-10
4-0 (2-0 Big 12)
Baylor
Arizona State
Win, 55-19
4-1 (2-0 Big 12)
Kansas
Middle Tennessee State
Win, 55-0
2-2 (0-1 Big 12)
Arizona State
Baylor
Lost, 55-19
2-2 (1-1 Big 12)
Iowa State
West Virginia
Win, 45-42
3-2 (1-1 Big 12)
Colorado
No. 12 Texas Tech
Loss, 29-7
2-2 (0-1 Big 12)
Note: AP rankings reflect the position teams were in at the time of the game
Below are three games that provide the most insights on the strength of the Knights' 2026 schedule:
Note 2: With Oklahoma State on their BYE week, there is not going to be a section for UCF's next opponent in this opponent review:
1. No. 9 BYU Fends Off TCU
Fresh off their loss to UCF last weekend, TCU welcomed No. 9 BYU to Fort Worth on Saturday. While the Horned Frogs were never more than 10 points off the lead, the Cougars escaped with a 17-10 win.
Despite an injury to running back LJ Martin, BYU still enforced its will on the ground, outrushing the Horned Frogs, 154-72. With Martin sidelined after just two carries and a reception, quarterback Bear Bachmeier became the Cougars’ primary rusher, carrying the ball 15 times for 66 yards and two touchdowns. He had less success through the air, completing 11 of his 24 passes for just 62 yards.
While TCU quarterback Jaden Craig outgained Bachmeier through the air, tallying 187 yards, it only ever resulted in one touchdown, and he threw an interception. The Horned Frogs also had less luck on third down, reaching the line-to-gain on four of 13 such plays compared to BYU’s eight of 16.
The Knights are set to welcome the Cougars, now ranked No. 8 in the AP Top 25 poll, to the Acrisure Bounce House on Oct. 24.
2. Pittsburgh Loses QB Against Virginia Tech
While Pittsburgh held off a late-game rally from Virginia Tech on Friday night, 35-33, its victory came at the cost of its starting quarterback, Mason Heintschel.
Heintschel completed 10 of his 18 passes for 113 yards and a touchdown before an injury took him out of the game. On Saturday, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported he had torn his ACL, which would sideline him for the rest of the season. Following Saturday's games, he ranks sixth in the nation in passing touchdowns, 15th in points responsible for, 20th in passing yards and 36th in completions per game.
Despite Heintschel’s exit, backup Holden Geriner threw for 78 yards and a touchdown, and the Panthers’ rushing attack managed to snag three touchdowns with three different players. Meanwhile, their rushing defense, now ranked second in the nation, continues to stymie their opponents, with the Hokies only picking up a net gain of 65 yards on the ground.
Virginia Tech ended up leaning toward its passing attack, and while quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer completed 30 of his 41 passes for 434 yards and three touchdowns, he also threw two interceptions and lost a fumble. All told, Pittsburgh's defense turned the ball over four times on Friday.
While the Panthers may have to face more than half a season left of football without Heintschel, their efforts up to this point, including a win over UCF, 14-7, were rewarded with the No. 25 spot in the AP Top 25 poll.
3. Baylor Demolishes Arizona State
In a matchup between a pair of UCF opponents, Baylor turned in a commanding performance on the road Saturday night, taking down Arizona State, 55-19.
Both teams’ quarterbacks, Baylor’s DJ Lagway and Arizona State’s Cutter Boley, threw for more than 300 yards, so it was the Bears’ rushing defense that kept the Sun Devils from converting such production to points. After holding Arizona State to just 99 yards on the ground, Baylor now sits at 22nd in the nation in rushing defense. The Bears, meanwhile, combined for 244 rushing yards and three touchdowns split between four different running backs, plus Lagway.
The Bears' defense also helped their offense out by turning over the Sun Devils five times: two on downs, two fumble recoveries and an interception.
Both teams are slated to visit Orlando later in the season, with Baylor's matchup on Oct. 30 and Arizona State's on Nov. 14.
Catch up on more UCF news below:
B.T.'s Breakdown: Where it All Went Wrong For UCF Against No. 20 Houston
What UCF's Offensive Line Has Gotten Right (And Wrong) in 2026
What Riley Kugel Could Bring to the 2026-27 UCF Knights
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Bryson Turner is a sports journalist who covers UCF Athletics. Turner has contributed to the Black and Gold Banneret, the home for UCF Athletics on SB Nation. He has called the Orlando area home since the age of 8 and received his bachelor's and master's degrees from UCF.Follow itsBrysonTurner