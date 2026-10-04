UCF Opponent Review: Another Knights Opponent Reaches Top 25 Following Week 5

Welcome back to our weekly check-in on the rest of the UCF Knights' 2026 opponents!

While Scott Frost and the Knights were busy with their Big 12 road opener against No. 20 Houston, one of their previous opponents earned their way into the Top 25, while another hosted a Top 10-ranked team set to visit the Bounce House themselves before the end of October:

UCF Opponent Opponent's Opponent Result UCF Opponent's Record Bethune-Cookman Alabama State Win, 16-10 3-2 (1-0 SWAC) Pittsburgh Virginia Tech Win, 35-33 5-0 (2-0 ACC) Georgia State Old Dominion Win, 42-10 4-1 (1-0 Sun Belt) TCU No. 9 BYU Loss, 17-10 2-3 (0-2 Big 12) No. 19 Oklahoma State BYE N/A 3-1 (1-0 Big 12) No. 10 BYU TCU Win, 17-10 4-0 (2-0 Big 12) Baylor Arizona State Win, 55-19 4-1 (2-0 Big 12) Kansas Middle Tennessee State Win, 55-0 2-2 (0-1 Big 12) Arizona State Baylor Lost, 55-19 2-2 (1-1 Big 12) Iowa State West Virginia Win, 45-42 3-2 (1-1 Big 12) Colorado No. 12 Texas Tech Loss, 29-7 2-2 (0-1 Big 12)

Note: AP rankings reflect the position teams were in at the time of the game

Below are three games that provide the most insights on the strength of the Knights' 2026 schedule:

Note 2: With Oklahoma State on their BYE week, there is not going to be a section for UCF's next opponent in this opponent review:

1. No. 9 BYU Fends Off TCU

Oct 3, 2026; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; BYU Cougars running back Journee Tonga (20) carries the ball against the TCU Horned Frogs during the second half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fresh off their loss to UCF last weekend, TCU welcomed No. 9 BYU to Fort Worth on Saturday. While the Horned Frogs were never more than 10 points off the lead, the Cougars escaped with a 17-10 win.

Despite an injury to running back LJ Martin, BYU still enforced its will on the ground, outrushing the Horned Frogs, 154-72. With Martin sidelined after just two carries and a reception, quarterback Bear Bachmeier became the Cougars’ primary rusher, carrying the ball 15 times for 66 yards and two touchdowns. He had less success through the air, completing 11 of his 24 passes for just 62 yards.

While TCU quarterback Jaden Craig outgained Bachmeier through the air, tallying 187 yards, it only ever resulted in one touchdown, and he threw an interception. The Horned Frogs also had less luck on third down, reaching the line-to-gain on four of 13 such plays compared to BYU’s eight of 16.

The Knights are set to welcome the Cougars, now ranked No. 8 in the AP Top 25 poll, to the Acrisure Bounce House on Oct. 24.

2. Pittsburgh Loses QB Against Virginia Tech

Sources: Pitt QB Mason Heintschel has torn his ACL and will miss the remainder of the season. He got injured in the win over Virginia Tech on Friday. pic.twitter.com/jNcckTUXKY — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) October 3, 2026

While Pittsburgh held off a late-game rally from Virginia Tech on Friday night, 35-33, its victory came at the cost of its starting quarterback, Mason Heintschel.

Heintschel completed 10 of his 18 passes for 113 yards and a touchdown before an injury took him out of the game. On Saturday, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported he had torn his ACL, which would sideline him for the rest of the season. Following Saturday's games, he ranks sixth in the nation in passing touchdowns, 15th in points responsible for, 20th in passing yards and 36th in completions per game.

Despite Heintschel’s exit, backup Holden Geriner threw for 78 yards and a touchdown, and the Panthers’ rushing attack managed to snag three touchdowns with three different players. Meanwhile, their rushing defense, now ranked second in the nation, continues to stymie their opponents, with the Hokies only picking up a net gain of 65 yards on the ground.

Virginia Tech ended up leaning toward its passing attack, and while quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer completed 30 of his 41 passes for 434 yards and three touchdowns, he also threw two interceptions and lost a fumble. All told, Pittsburgh's defense turned the ball over four times on Friday.

While the Panthers may have to face more than half a season left of football without Heintschel, their efforts up to this point, including a win over UCF, 14-7, were rewarded with the No. 25 spot in the AP Top 25 poll.

3. Baylor Demolishes Arizona State

Oct 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Baylor Bears running back Caden Knighten (11) scores a touchdown against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the third quarter at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In a matchup between a pair of UCF opponents, Baylor turned in a commanding performance on the road Saturday night, taking down Arizona State, 55-19.

Both teams’ quarterbacks, Baylor’s DJ Lagway and Arizona State’s Cutter Boley, threw for more than 300 yards, so it was the Bears’ rushing defense that kept the Sun Devils from converting such production to points. After holding Arizona State to just 99 yards on the ground, Baylor now sits at 22nd in the nation in rushing defense. The Bears, meanwhile, combined for 244 rushing yards and three touchdowns split between four different running backs, plus Lagway.

The Bears' defense also helped their offense out by turning over the Sun Devils five times: two on downs, two fumble recoveries and an interception.

Both teams are slated to visit Orlando later in the season, with Baylor's matchup on Oct. 30 and Arizona State's on Nov. 14.

Catch up on more UCF news below:

B.T.'s Breakdown: Where it All Went Wrong For UCF Against No. 20 Houston

What UCF's Offensive Line Has Gotten Right (And Wrong) in 2026

What Riley Kugel Could Bring to the 2026-27 UCF Knights