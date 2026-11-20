Opponent: Iowa State Cyclones (5-5, 3-4 Big 12)

Kickoff Time: Friday, November 19, at 6 p.m. ET

Venue: Acrisure Bounce House (Orlando, Florida)

TV/Streaming: FS1 (Play-by-Play: Noah Reed, Analyst: Petros Papadakis)

Radio (English): FM 96.9 FM / AM 740 (Play-by-Play: Marc Daniels, Analyst: Gary Parris, Sideline: Scott Adams)

Radio (Spanish): UCF Knights YouTube Channel (Play-by-Play: Sergio Ruiz Torres, Analyst: Mike Gramajo)

Live Twitter/X Updates: @itsBrysonTurner

Weather Forecast: At kickoff, it will be 72 degrees with an 84% chance of rain at Acrisure Bounce House, according to AccuWeather. Winds are forecast to blow east-northeast at 15 miles per hour with wind gusts as high as 18 miles per hour.

Odds: UCF is favored by 1.5 points, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series History: Iowa State leads the series, 1-0. (First Meeting: Oct. 19, 2024

Player Availability Report: Read more here.

Four Things To Know:

1. Senior Knight

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Friday night marks the final home game of UCF's 2026 schedule. Before kickoff, the Knights plan to honor 25-30 seniors, according to game notes.

A full list of these honorees, as of Wednesday, can be read here.

2. Almost Bowling

Both the Knights and the Cyclones enter Friday night's matchup at 5-5; its winner is going to become bowl-eligible after missing out last season.

For the Knights, it would be their first time being bowl-eligible since 2023. For the Cyclones, it would be their first time since 2024.

3. Know Thy Foe

On offense, the Cyclones are anchored by running back Aiden Flora, who enters Friday's game as the nation's leading rusher with 1,335 yards, averaging 133.5 per game, and is 14th in the nation in total touchdowns with 13.

"I think he's just a really good player," UCF coach Scott Frost said of Flora on Monday. "You know, they commit to a few types of runs that they've gotten really good at, and he does a great job making those things work along with the offensive line."

Defensively, they are led by EDGE Sullivan Schlimgen, who ranks 17th in the nation and third in the Big 12 with 9.3 tackles per game.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Catch up on more UCF News below:

UCF Senior Ruled Out For Senior Knight vs. Iowa State: Injury Report Breakdown

UCF Senior Knight: Full List of Players Set to Be Honored

What Riley Kugel Could Bring to the 2026-27 UCF Knights