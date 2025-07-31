UCF Running Back Named To Another National Award Watch List
UCF Knights running back Jaden Nixon now has multiple award committees' eyes on him this season.
The Western Michigan transfer was one of 46 players named to the watch list for the Paul Hornung Award, which goes to the most versatile player in college football. It has been presented since 2010 and was awarded to Travis Hunter, a receiver and cornerback from Colorado, for the past two seasons. It marks the second national award watch list he's been named on, the first being the Maxwell Award on Monday.
Nixon, entering his final year of collegiate eligibility, is coming off a season in which he was named All-MAC First Team after getting 921 yards and 12 touchdowns on 143 carries.
"I guess that was like a different time for me," Nixon said after the first practice of the fall on Monday. "Like I said, I wanted to prove what I could do, and, you know, be one of the top running backs. Obviously, it's the same thing this year, but I don't really feel like it's proven anything this year; a lot of people already seen what I can do this year."
In addition to running back duties, Nixon also returned kickoffs for the Broncos, averaging 20.8 yards per return. Other running backs/return specialists who have won the Hornung Award include NFL stars Saquon Barkley and Christian McCaffrey.
Nixon said after UCF's first fall practice on Monday that he looks to factor into both punt and kick returns and that "best believe" he is going to get a touchdown on a return this season.
"Imma put my all into the return game," Nixon said. "I love returns."
Nixon gets his first chance to get that return touchdown on Aug. 28 when the Knights host Jacksonville State.
Catch up on more UCF news below:
UCF Standout Running Back Named To National Award Watch List
UCF Running Back Poised for New Leadership Role This Season
UCF Knights Defensive Standout Preparing For Comeback Campaign