UCF Running Back Poised for New Leadership Role This Season
By his admittance at Big 12 Media Days, UCF Knights running back Myles Montgomery has not always been the most talkative player.
It's understandable thus far in his career. Other rushers in Montgomery's rooms have had more to say, at least on the field. In Cincinnati, there was Charles McClelland in 2022 and Corey Kiner in 2023, and last season in Orlando there was RJ Harvey. However, that looks to be changing now.
"Spring, it's been different just because now I have a leadership role that I'm into," Montgomery said to ESPN's Katie George at Big 12 Media Days. "Usually, I'm just the guy who's just not really talkative, just doing everything right, but it's been good. I learned a lot about myself, too, just being vocal and how much of an influence I really have."
Montgomery's influence looms large as he enters this fall as the back with the most game experience as a Knight. His main rival for carries from an experience standpoint is redshirt senior Jaden Nixon, a new Western Michigan transfer. Other than him, there are redshirt freshman Stacy Gage, walk-on Tyler Wrenn and three freshmen: Taevion Swint, Agyeman Addae and Chance Nixon.
A Jacksonville native, Montgomery will have more chances to put his words into action on the field. While he was limited by Harvey's sheer volume in 2024, Montgomery said he had already been preparing himself to fill the All-Big 12 First Teamer's shoes.
"I learned a lot from him," Montgomery said. "I try my best to do literally everything he did. I'd be a fool not to, seeing the success, but I have a lot of work to do."
Montgomery has just over six weeks before UCF's season opener against Jacksonville State on Aug. 28.
