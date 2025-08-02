UCF's Lone All-Big 12 Returner Eyes Improvement This Season
UCF Knights defensive end Nyjalik Kelly is used to the Florida heat.
He grew up in Fort Lauderdale, played his first two college seasons at Miami (FL).
"It's kind of second nature to me to be practicing in this hot sun," Kelly said.
Kelly is the only returnee of six Knights to earn All-Big 12 honors last year. He was honorable mention after finishing tied for seventh in the Big 12 in sacks (5.5), tied for 10th in tackles for loss (9.5), and tied for third in forced fumbles (three). He also recorded 53 total tackles, 23 of them solo.
"It's fine getting an accolade like that, but I don't like to look at accolades," Kelly said. "I'm just ready to play this year and hopefully get better awards, more awards. I just want to help my team win."
Kelly rejoins a defensive line that allowed the fewest rushing yards, the least rushing yards per carry and the third-least rushing yards per game in the Big 12 last season. He is joined by fellow returner Malachi Lawrence, who is back in action this fall after a spring injury. There's also John Walker, who returns to the field after an injury that sidelined him all of last season.
"We're now seeing our front four together, so us learning each other in lanes and us learning how each other rush so we can rush off them, it's great having them back," Kelly said.
This defensive line's first in-game action comes on Aug. 28 in the Knights' season-opener against Jacksonville State. While Kelly said he is smarter, more mature, faster, more physical and more of a leader, his sights remain set on improvement.
"I've been doing good, but there's always room for improvement," Kelly said. "I don't ever want to say I'm doing the best. I mean, I can always improve on what I'm doing."
UCF Offensive Lineman Named To National Award Watch List
UCF Knights offensive lineman Paul Rubelt became the second player named to a national award watch list this preseason on Thursday.
The native German was one of 116 nominees for the Wuerffel Trophy. Awarded since 2005 and named for legendary Florida Gator quarterback Danny Wuerffel, it recognizes the college football player who best "combines outstanding community service with athletic and academic achievement." Other notable winners of the trophy include Gator legend Tim Tebow, current ESPN analyst Sam Acho and former USC quarterback Matt Barkley.
Rubelt started all 12 games last season at right tackle, where he graded 78.7 percent in pass blocking, the second-best among starting offensive linemen, according to his UCF Athletics profile page. This helped the Knights lead the Big 12 and rank fifth nationally with 248.1 rushing yards per game.
"He's been a great leader for us," offensive line coach Shawn Clark said to the Sons of UCF on Sunday. "He's the one that sets the tone."
He also served as president of UCF's Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, which serves as a connection between teams, the UCF administration and the UCF community. SAAC put in 914 hours of community service last year, with Rubelt tallying more than 50 hours himself, according to a press release.
"I think if you cut Paul open, he'd be bleeding the black and gold," Clark said. "He's a Knight through and through, and that comes from where he comes from, that aspect of being loyal, but again, Paul's best football is ahead of him still, and he has a lot of room to improve, and hopefully we can show it this year."
