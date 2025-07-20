UCF Among First Programs To Offer 2027 OL Prospect from Hawaii
After a terrible first season in 2024, the UCF Knights have brought back Scott Frost to lead the team. The team ended the season going 4-8 and decided to go in a new direction after missing the bowl season. With that said, Scott Frost looks to fix that in 2025. It starts on the offensive line. Frost and quarterbacks coach McKenzie Milton have offered offensive lineman Kaho Valikoula from Kahuku, HI. The offensive lineman hasn’t been playing football for very long.
However, his versatility is what draws the Knights interest.
"Coach McKenzie Milton offered me from UCF," Valikoula said to 247 Sports. "I was pretty excited he gave me my first offer after all the hard work. He offered it to me out of the blue. He offered me when he was out here."
Cal has also offered him as a general offensive lineman. Valikoula has noted that his stronger positions come on the interior, but he will play anywhere on the offensive line if asked. Cal has also had success with two of Valikoula’s former teammates, Aiden Manutai and LeBron Williams, who joined the Golden Bears in 2024. They could use Manutai and Williams to help recruit Valikoula in the 2027 class.
Valikoula still has plenty of time to develop which means he will also attract several other offers from around the country. At this point in time, he hasn’t been rated by any major football recruiting website. This isn’t uncommon for offensive lineman as they are much more difficult to grade opposed to skill players and quarterbacks. It will be important for Frost and his staff to keep an eye on Valikoula as he continues to play and develop.
