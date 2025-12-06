UCF BOT Approves Further Negotiations For Bounce House To Host Bowl Games

The UCF Board of Trustees gave its support on Thursday for the Acrisure Bounce House to potentially host three non-UCF football games in 2026.

The Board, during a meeting at the UCF Downtown Campus, approved an agenda item that asked for its approval on the use of the Acrisure Bounce House for the 2026 editions of the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, the Pop-Tarts Bowl and the Florida Classic. Though it did so with an amendment proposed by trustee Thomas J. McNamara.

"Rather than just a blank check, that we're going to approve something that may or may not happen over a year from now, I'd like to amend the motion to say the board supports this position," McNamara said. "However, the board requests that staff comes back at a later date to be determined with additional details, specifically, financial obligations."

His proposal came in response to Jonathan P. Varnell, UCF's Vice President for Administrative Operations and Chief Infrastructure Officer, clarifying that the arrangement is not a done deal and that it may not happen, as it hinges on the availability of the games' normal venue, Camping World Stadium. The stadium is undergoing renovations in 2026 in preparation for hosting the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2027.

Based on the board's discussion of McNamara's proposal, its desire for additional details and clearer terms for the stadium's use stems from the fallout of not receiving payments from the Alliance of American Football back in 2019. The Acrisure Bounce House hosted one of its teams, the Orlando Apollos.

Terry Mohajir, UCF's athletic director, agreed with the amendment, clarifying that he did not want to move forward with negotiations to host the games without getting the Board's approval first. The Board has a policy that requires it to give approval for any non-specifically permitted use of the stadium for an event expected to draw an attendance of more than 10,000.

While he proposed the amendment in order to ensure transparency on what is being agreed to, McNamara qualified it by clarifying the board's general favor on cooperating with Orange County and Florida Citrus Sports.

"It's in UCF's interest to partner with Florida Citrus Sports, the city of Orlando and Orange County," McNamara said. "We're partners, connected at the hip in a lot of different ways."

With the amendment attached, the matter of the Acrisure Bounce House hosting the three games must come before the board again, with additional details, before it gives its final approval for the events to move forward.

According to Florida Citrus Sports' website, the 2026 Florida Blue Florda Classic between Bethune-Cookman and Florida A&M is slated for Nov. 21, 2026.

