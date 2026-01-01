UCF's Wish List For 2026

It's a new year for the UCF Knights.

As 2026 dawns, the men's basketball team prepares to open Big 12 play against Kansas on Jan. 3 at 2 p.m., while Scott Frost and the football team prepare to recruit the transfer portal before it opens on Jan. 2.

So, here are five things on both teams' wish lists for 2025.

1. Football: A Quarterback

Whether it was because of injury or coach's decision, the Knights have not had a stable quarterback in quite some time.

Despite some success in the transfer portal with special teams, defensive backs, tight ends and linebackers, a stable starting quarterback out of the transfer portal has eluded the Knights since John Rhys Plumlee, though even that could be a subject of debate. However, since Plumlee's graduation, UCF has struck out twice with P4 quarterback transfer acquisitions, first KJ Jefferson in 2024 and then Tayven Jackson last season.

Now, in 2026, the Knights' search begins again.

2. Both: Retaining More Players

On the hardcourt, the Knights had to overhaul their entire roster to land on the one that has led them to an 11-1 start this season. While now is not yet the time to focus on it, the time inevitably comes when decisions need to be made.

Despite being leading performers last season, both Keyshawn Hall and Moustapha Thiam still hit the portal. So, could Jordan Burks and John Bol, who each have years of eligibility remaining after this season, do the same? We shall see.

Meanwhile, on the gridiron, while not to the same level of departures as last offseason just yet, the Knights have still lost 24 players to the transfer portal. While they've only lost three starters to the portal so far (quarterback Tayven Jackson, defensive tackle John Walker and center Carter Miller), a majority of the losses are from backups that could have developed into starters like defensive tackles Rodney Lora and Horace Lockett, EDGE Jamaal Johnson or running back Stacy Gage.

Even if the Knights can retain some of their players from this past season, there's always the next transfer portal cycle.

3. Football: A Bowl Game

With the Knights failing to make a bowl game this past season, it marks the first time UCF was not bowl eligible for consecutive seasons since the 2003-2004 season. Putting it differently, the Knights have never missed consecutive bowl games since making their first bowl game in 2005.

So, as Scott Frost's second stint at UCF enters its second season, Knights fans are looking for a postseason return.

4. Basketball: An NCAA Tournament Berth

With a historic 11-1 start to its season, the UCF Men's Basketball team has set itself up for a run to March Madness as it ranks 36th in the NET rankings heading into Big 12 play.

However, the Big 12 is once again looking like one of the most powerful conferences in college basketball with 15 of its 16 members inside the Top 100 in the NET rankings.

While the Knights might be riding their best official start in program history, they'll have to survive this conference to make it back to the Big Dance for the first time since 2019.

5. Football: Warm Reception To New Roth Tower

The 2026 football season marks the opening of a new Roth Tower

The building is set to feature 28 luxury suites, 34 outdoor sky suites, and 42% more club seats. Plus, it would provide more shade across the stadium's bowl seating.

However, the building, according to UCF's website, is also slated to have 256% increase in usable club space for gameday and non-gameday events. Such events can help the Knights increase its revenue generation, which it can use to provide more budgetary support to sports like men's basketball.

