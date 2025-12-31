Inside The Knights

UCF Loses Another Defensive Tackle To Transfer Portal

The UCF Knights lose their sixth defensive tackle to the transfer portal.
Bryson Turner|
Nov 22, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights head coach Scott Frost walks into the venue before the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Acrisure Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images
Nov 22, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights head coach Scott Frost walks into the venue before the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Acrisure Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images

UCF Knights

UCF Knights defensive tackle Horace Lockett announced his plans to enter the transfer portal on Tuesday evening.

The move was first reported by ESPN's Pete Thamel a few hours earlier. Lockett is the 23rd Knight to have his plans to enter the transfer portal reported or announced.

"Thank you for the unwavering support, love, and energy you brought every single day," Lockett said in a post to his X account. "Wearing this jersey and representing this program meant more to me than words can express, and I'm forever grateful for the memories we shared together. I'll always appreciate you for believing in me and standing by me."

Lockett was getting off to a good start through the first four games of this past season, racking up 13 tackles (8 solo), three tackles for loss, one sack and two pass breakups. However, according to coach Scott Frost, a torn pectoral muscle ultimately sidelined him for the rest of the season.

Lockett, who arrived at UCF from the transfer portal this past offseason from Georgia Tech, is the sixth UCF defensive tackle to announce his plans to enter the portal, joining Rodney Lora, John Walker, Derrick LeBlanc, Andrew Rumph and Tyreek'e Robinson.

This leaves just four defensive tackles who have yet to indicate whether they are staying or leaving: RJ Jackson Jr., Jeffson Lafontant, Keshaun Hudson and Trenton Turner.

Jackson Jr. and Lafontant are the only ones of the four who played in a majority of UCF's games this past season. Jackson Jr. was a regular starter who earned an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention honor after recording 33 tackles, 13 of them solo, 2.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and two pass breakups. Lafontant, meanwhile, played in 10 games, recording 11 total tackles, two for a loss and 1.5 sacks.

The Knights did bring in a defensive tackle on early signing day, flipping Noah Mercer from South Florida, but they are going to need some more players to field a unit with depth at the position in 2026.

Lockett was not the only UCF player to announce their plans to enter the transfer portal amid holiday celebrations. Running back Stacy Gage's plans were reported on Christmas Eve, while defensive back Ja'Cari Henderson's plans were reported on Monday.

The transfer portal is set to officially open on Jan. 2 and remain so through Jan. 16.

Catch up on all the Knights that have entered the transfer portal below:

Name

Position

Years of eligibility remaining

2025 Stats

Tayven Jackson

QB

1

200/315, 2,151 yards, 10 TDs, 8 INTs, 16 sacks.

Jacurri Brown

QB

1

Played in 3 games, 3/5 passing for 97 yards and a TD, 16 rushes for 142 yards and 2 TDs.

John Walker

DT

2

Started all 12 games, recording 40 tackles, (16 solo), three tackles for loss, one sack and one forced fumble.

Carter Miller

OL

1

Started first nine games at center.

Kylan Fox

TE

2

Played in 12 games (started 3), recorded 16 receptions, 137 yards, 1 TD.

Jamaal Johnson

EDGE

1

Played in all 12 games. Recorded 24 tackles, 11 of them solo, and 1.5 tackles for loss.

Horace Lockett

DT

2

Played in 4 games. Recorded 13 tackles (8 solo), 3 tackles for loss, a sack and 2 pass breakups.

Rodney Lora

DT

2

Played in all 12 games off the bench, recording 22 tackles (10 solo), 3.5 tackles for loss, a sack and a fumble recovery.

Derrick LeBlanc

DT

2

Played in 8 games, recorded 13 tackles, seven solo, 2.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, a fumble recovery and a pass breakup.

Jyaire Brown

CB

1

Played in 11 games (1 start), recording seven tackles and one pass breakup.

Stacy Gage

RB

3

Played in 8 games before getting sidelined by injury. Recorded 13 carries for 63 yards and 1 TD.

Ja'Cari Henderson

DB

1

Played in 10 games, recording three tackles (2 solo).

Tony Williams

DB

4

Played in 2 games, recording two tackles.

Jaylen "AP" Heyward

DB

3

Played in 2 games, recording three tackles.

Jakob Gude

DB

3

Did not see the field.

Jacquez Joiner

OL

4

Played in one game this season.

Malakhi Boone

LB

4

Did not see the field.

Andrew Rumph

DT

2

Did not see the field.

Christian Peterson

DB

2

Played in all 12 games.

Kam Moore

LB

1

Played in 8 games. Recorded 3 tackles, 2 of them solo.

Bradell Richardson

WR

3

Played in four games. Caught one punt return for eight yards.

Tyreek'e Robinson

DT

3

Played in 2 games, recording one solo tackle.

TJ Bullard

LB

1

Played in 10 games. Recorded 2 tackles (1 solo).

Bryson Turner
