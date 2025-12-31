UCF Loses Another Defensive Tackle To Transfer Portal

UCF Knights defensive tackle Horace Lockett announced his plans to enter the transfer portal on Tuesday evening.

The move was first reported by ESPN's Pete Thamel a few hours earlier. Lockett is the 23rd Knight to have his plans to enter the transfer portal reported or announced.

"Thank you for the unwavering support, love, and energy you brought every single day," Lockett said in a post to his X account. "Wearing this jersey and representing this program meant more to me than words can express, and I'm forever grateful for the memories we shared together. I'll always appreciate you for believing in me and standing by me."

Lockett was getting off to a good start through the first four games of this past season, racking up 13 tackles (8 solo), three tackles for loss, one sack and two pass breakups. However, according to coach Scott Frost, a torn pectoral muscle ultimately sidelined him for the rest of the season.

Lockett, who arrived at UCF from the transfer portal this past offseason from Georgia Tech, is the sixth UCF defensive tackle to announce his plans to enter the portal, joining Rodney Lora, John Walker, Derrick LeBlanc, Andrew Rumph and Tyreek'e Robinson.

This leaves just four defensive tackles who have yet to indicate whether they are staying or leaving: RJ Jackson Jr., Jeffson Lafontant, Keshaun Hudson and Trenton Turner.

Jackson Jr. and Lafontant are the only ones of the four who played in a majority of UCF's games this past season. Jackson Jr. was a regular starter who earned an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention honor after recording 33 tackles, 13 of them solo, 2.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and two pass breakups. Lafontant, meanwhile, played in 10 games, recording 11 total tackles, two for a loss and 1.5 sacks.

The Knights did bring in a defensive tackle on early signing day, flipping Noah Mercer from South Florida, but they are going to need some more players to field a unit with depth at the position in 2026.

Lockett was not the only UCF player to announce their plans to enter the transfer portal amid holiday celebrations. Running back Stacy Gage's plans were reported on Christmas Eve, while defensive back Ja'Cari Henderson's plans were reported on Monday.

The transfer portal is set to officially open on Jan. 2 and remain so through Jan. 16.

Catch up on all the Knights that have entered the transfer portal below:

Name Position Years of eligibility remaining 2025 Stats Tayven Jackson QB 1 200/315, 2,151 yards, 10 TDs, 8 INTs, 16 sacks. Jacurri Brown QB 1 Played in 3 games, 3/5 passing for 97 yards and a TD, 16 rushes for 142 yards and 2 TDs. John Walker DT 2 Started all 12 games, recording 40 tackles, (16 solo), three tackles for loss, one sack and one forced fumble. Carter Miller OL 1 Started first nine games at center. Kylan Fox TE 2 Played in 12 games (started 3), recorded 16 receptions, 137 yards, 1 TD. Jamaal Johnson EDGE 1 Played in all 12 games. Recorded 24 tackles, 11 of them solo, and 1.5 tackles for loss. Horace Lockett DT 2 Played in 4 games. Recorded 13 tackles (8 solo), 3 tackles for loss, a sack and 2 pass breakups. Rodney Lora DT 2 Played in all 12 games off the bench, recording 22 tackles (10 solo), 3.5 tackles for loss, a sack and a fumble recovery. Derrick LeBlanc DT 2 Played in 8 games, recorded 13 tackles, seven solo, 2.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, a fumble recovery and a pass breakup. Jyaire Brown CB



1 Played in 11 games (1 start), recording seven tackles and one pass breakup. Stacy Gage RB 3 Played in 8 games before getting sidelined by injury. Recorded 13 carries for 63 yards and 1 TD. Ja'Cari Henderson DB 1 Played in 10 games, recording three tackles (2 solo). Tony Williams DB 4 Played in 2 games, recording two tackles. Jaylen "AP" Heyward DB 3 Played in 2 games, recording three tackles. Jakob Gude DB 3 Did not see the field. Jacquez Joiner OL 4 Played in one game this season. Malakhi Boone LB 4 Did not see the field. Andrew Rumph DT 2 Did not see the field. Christian Peterson DB 2 Played in all 12 games. Kam Moore LB 1 Played in 8 games. Recorded 3 tackles, 2 of them solo. Bradell Richardson WR 3 Played in four games. Caught one punt return for eight yards. Tyreek'e Robinson DT 3 Played in 2 games, recording one solo tackle. TJ Bullard LB 1 Played in 10 games. Recorded 2 tackles (1 solo).

Catch up on more UCF news below:

The Complete UCF Knights 2025 Season Transfer Portal Report Card

UCF Center Has Career Night To Close 2025

UCF Kicker Accepts Invitation To Hula Bowl