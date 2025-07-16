UCF Players Turn Podcast Into An Opportunity To Ease Bonding Process
In an age of NIL and revenue sharing, college football rosters now act more like revolving doors.
That door spun quite a few times this offseason as the UCF Knights went through a coaching change from Gus Malzahn to Scott Frost. It presented Frost with an immediate hurdle toward the relatively quick success he enjoyed during his previous tenure in Orlando.
"If we don't succeed this year, I don't think it'll be because of talent," Frost said to 365 Sports at Big 12 Media Days. "It'll be because we have 70 new players on our football team and trying to get a collection of individuals to work together as a team. You know, there's a fine line between winning and losing, and sometimes that just comes down to culture, attitude, competitiveness and how close-knit your team is and we're working really hard to make sure that we take a group of people and turn them into a cohesive unit."
An advent of that work has come in the form of the UCFast Cast.
The podcast is hosted by running backs Myles Montgomery and Jaden Nixon. Montgomery is a returning player while Nixon transferred from Western Michigan. The show welcomes one of their teammates each episode as a guest. It gives fans a chance to learn more about the players. For example, Nixon let everyone he owned a cat in the first episode.
"Stuff like that, you know, it really brings you closer to one another," Montgomery said on Episode 3 of RISE, a behind-the-scenes series on the UCF Knights YouTube channel.
The Knights get their chance to put those bonds to the test when the season kicks off on Aug. 28 against Jacksonville State.
