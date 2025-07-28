UCF Knights Myles Montgomery "Ready For The Moment" As Camp Opens
It's an exciting time for the UCF Knights as camp officially opens and the season is right around the corner. There are numerous opportunities for all players on the roster to showcase their abilities on the field and advance up the depth charts at their respective positions.
After the departure of star running back RJ Harvey to the NFL, there's a huge void for the starting role. Myles Montgomery looks to fill in those shoes for the Knights this season. The redshirt senior looks to attack camp with a chip on his shoulder.
Montgomery has seen field time throughout his collegiate career, but primarily in a backup role. A promotion is more possible than ever for the Jacksonville native. He rushed 51 times for 293 yards and finished with four touchdowns. The talent is there, but it will need to be proven at camp in front of Scott Frost and Jimmy Beal.
The former Cincinnati Bearcat has serious competition with redshirt seniors Tyler Wrenn and Jaden Nixon and four freshmen. Frost mentioned that he "doesn't care" about status and will go with the best players at each position.
"Every position is competition," he added. "If the best players are 18-year-old freshmen, so be it."
Frost also mentioned Montgomery has "been in the shadow" and is excited to see him get a real chance at something special.
Beal also sang his praises on the young running back and what he brings to the team.
"He's an all-around great human being and a competitor," he said. "Having a mix of those two and being a voice for our program is a cool gift to have."
There will be more opportunities for him to showcase more within Frost's system as the camp unravels.
"Now that he's higher on the depth chart, that allows him to showcase more," Beal added. "I think he's ready for that moment."
Montgomery quickly became a local legend at UCF. whether it's through the UCFast podcast, vlogging, or on-field production. A starting role would mean everything for him to end this final chapter with the university and potentially take his talents to the next level in football.
More UCF Knights News
UCF Knights' Scott Frost In Better Position To Compete In Second Stint
UCF Coach Scott Frost Won't Anoint Starting Quarterback Yet
UCF Coach Scott Frost Recalls Crossover With NFL Legend
Scott Frost Breaks Down Key Differences Between First and Second UCF Stints