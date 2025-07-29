UFC Football Adds Important New Edition To Program
UCF Knights coach Scott Frost is bringing back an old staffer into a new role.
Trent Mossbrucker is set to become UCF's General Manager of Football Player Personnel, Acquisitions and Roster Management, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported Tuesday afternoon.
Mossbrucker has been Louisville's Recruiting Coordinator since January 2023. He served as Frost's Assistant Director of Football Operations during the 2017 season at UCF, before following him to Nebraska, serving as his Director of Football and Recruiting Administration. He spent the 2022 season at Purdue as its Assistant Director of Recruiting.
This will be Mossbrucker's first time holding a general manager title.
"Everybody's using that role a little bit different," Frost said on Sunday. "I think there's some places where the [general manager] has complete control over who is on the team. That won't be the case here."
Frost said he and Jeff Love, UCF's Executive Director of Player Personnel, had a "high hit rate" on the 70 new players that they brought in for this season's Knights squad. However, it was also a collaborative effort that took a lot of time.
"I just think we're a little short-handed, and there's some things I had to do as a head coach that I don't think a head coach should have to do," Frost said. "We'll bring someone in to help me, but it's certainly not going to be a guy that comes in and makes all the decisions for me either. We just need more people, and as we continue to gain resources, we have opportunities to add to the team, and we got to make sure it's the right guy."
Mossbrucker has been Louisville's Recruiting Coordinator since January 2023. He has worked with Frost before, serving as his Assistant Director of Football Operations during the 2017 season at UCF, before following him to Nebraska, serving as his Director of Football and Recruiting Administration. He spent the 2022 season at Purdue as its Assistant Director of Recruiting.
Catch up on more UCF News below:
Scott Frost-McKenzie Milton Reunion At UCF Is Three Years In The Making
Two UCF Knights Transitioning From Basketball To Football