2023 Prospect Preview: Darren "Goldie" Lawrence

SANFORD, Fla. - If there’s a program outside of Orlando that’s UCF’s main stop on the recruiting trail, it would definitely have to be the same school that top 2023 recruit Darren “Goldie” Lawrence attends, and that’s Sanford (Fla.) Seminole. It’s the same program that produced three recruits for the 2022 UCF recruiting class.

Linebacker Kam Moore , plus the twins – safety Demari Henderson and cornerback Ja’Cari Henderson – signed their letters of intent with UCF this past Dec. 15 on National Signing Day. It’s also a prime program for UCF for another reason beyond just being 30 to 40 minutes from the UCF campus.

Yes, now NFL record holder Gabriel Davis is also from Seminole High School. He’s the same player that racked up 72 receptions, 1,241 yards, 17.2 average, and 12 touchdowns during his junior season for the Knights in 2019 before heading off to the NFL and the Buffalo Bills. To say that the UCF Football program knows its way to the doorsteps of Seminole would be an understatement.

As for Lawrence, he was the focal point of a Seminole offense that was well balanced. Even so, teams focused on the wide receiver, and he still made big plays from the opening kickoff classic game at Jones High School all the way through the last game against Apopka. Here’s a closer look at one of UCF’s biggest priorities in the 2023 cycle and expected visitor for this weekend’s Hometown Hero recruiting event.

Darren “Goldie” Lawrence

Size: 6’2”, 195-pounds

Position: Wide Receiver/Safety

School: Sanford (Fla.) Seminole

Recruitment: A one-time Florida commitment, Lawrence backed off that pledge since the new coaching staff came to Gainesville. His recruitment has blown up since this past summer. Michigan State, Louisville, Florida, Kentucky, UCF, Tennessee, Ole Miss, USF, Miami, Missouri, and Indiana have all offered since then. Many feel that Lawrence will make his commitment to UCF soon. That’s yet to be determined, but it would be a great pickup for the Knights if true.

Film Does Not Lie

Out of all the great wide receivers for the class of 2023 in Florida, Lawrence plays with the most physicality. He enjoys going against press coverage because he’s such a powerful young man that he often overwhelms cornerbacks attempting to use press coverage. His self-proclaimed 500-plus squat (mentioned directly last weekend at Battle Miami) is a testament to that. He’s also a player that’s fast, as the following highlights reveal.

Lawrence’s best attribute, however, might be his ability to take a screen or five-yard hitch and turn it into a touchdown from 50 yards out. He’s adept at running through arm tackles, making a juke move when needed, and then racing by speedy defensive backs.

There’s one other trait that’s similar to his predecessor, Davis. Lawrence is really good at catching the football in traffic. He’s really good at catching the money ball that can change a football game. He’s also a versatile player that could line up at different offensive positions.

Where Do You Need Me Coach?

Lawrence is a natural runner. He could literally play running back, not that it’s his best long-term position, but him running the football off a jet sweep or option play is a prime way to place the football in his hands at the next level. As a receiver, there’s no one position that fits him.

He could play into the boundary where his strength stands out, or he could play in the slot and be used with screens and short crossing routes. Lawrence could also use his speed on the wide side of the field and be good there as well. Then, there’s the other side of the football.

Defense

Lawrence plays wide receiver and safety for the Certified Dawgs seven-on-seven team based out of Orlando. While many top athletes play both ways during seven-on-seven, Lawrence actually likes it and wants to learn. With his physical mentality and frame, he could most certainly be a hard-hitting safety in college. Just another option to think about.

Final Thoughts

Lawrence is a really top-notch prospect that UCF and a plethora of other programs want to sign. He’s earned that recognition, and still wants to get better at his craft of playing wide receiver and even safety. Lawrence is one of Florida’s best players for the class of 2023.

