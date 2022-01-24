Battle Miami 7v7 Evaluations Shows Talent From California to Florida

MIRAMAR, Fla. - It’s time to get down to the business of which recruits showed out at the Battle seven-on-seven tournament. This is about bottom line performance and done so with a couple of paragraphs per player. Let’s get to it!

All recruits are class of 2023 unless otherwise noted.

Brandon Inniss, Wide Receiver - South Florida Express

Still Mr. Savvy. Inniss does an incredible job of stopping and starting to create separation. Once the football reaches his hands, he’s a magician with moves in general, really. He’s bigger and stronger than last fall, and as motivated as ever.

Inniss still plays with that chip on his shoulder despite being a national recruit. That’s special within itself. The former Oklahoma commitment is a game changer in terms of talent and attitude.

Nathaniel Joseph, Wide Receiver - South Florida Express

As good at making a defender miss as any player in the country, “Ray Ray” is explosive even in the mud. He made multiple defenders miss on one play despite the poor conditions. That is hard to do.

His best attribute would still be his explosiveness. Joseph has the ability to run by a defender even if his technique is off just a little bit. Hard not to envision him being an impact player at Clemson, where he’s committed.

Jalen Brown, Wide Receiver - Miami Immortals

#3 Jalen Brown and #4 Adam Moore are a lethal 1-2 punch at wide receiver for Immortals Brian Smith, Inside The Knights

One of the fastest players anyone will ever watch in pads at the high school level, Brown’s speed was somewhat mitigated with shaky quarterback play and absolutely horrific field conditions due to rain, and he still showed off his skills. His leaping ability, quick hands, and ability to beat defensive backs off the line of scrimmage make him unique.

Only about 170-pounds right now, his upside is absolutely tremendous. Based on how hard he played during Battle Miami, it’s going to be fun to see him play again this next weekend during Pylon Orlando.

Adam Moore, Wide Receiver - Miami Immortals

The prototypical big-bodied wide receiver with the ability to absolutely dominate a defensive back for a jump ball. Moore, in fact, had the best grab of the tournament in that scenario. Running a fade route in the end zone, he turned back against his right arm and made a one-handed grab with a defensive back in his face. The entire crowd went nuts!

He’s a player that can be a nightmare in the red zone, and he’s fast enough to beat people over the top with his 6’2”, 200-plus-pound frame. Really impressed with his overall play.

Makai Lemon, Wide Receiver - Trillion Boys

Arguably the best body control to set up his cuts and breaks of anyone in the tournament, Brown and Inniss included. While limited by the field conditions like everyone else, he also adapted; Lemon simplified what he did to stay on his feet and get open.

Lemon’s hands and excellent quickness combine for a dangerous receiver. He’s really hard to stick with during one-on-one coverage. His understanding of the route tree and ability to use technique to keep cornerbacks away from his body also allowed him to get past some really fast cornerbacks. The Southern California commitment is just fun to watch.

Zebion Brown, Cornerback - Trillion Boys - Class of 2024

Very quick hands near the line of scrimmage. Patient backpedal, centers his eyes on the hips of the receiver and does not automatically go for the fakes and jukes. Stays in his backpedal until needed and hits his stride as quickly as possible thereafter. Brown is a natural cornerback, and he’s very long and lean. He’s also sturdy for a lean athlete, and he did a nice job of redirecting multiple wide receivers.

With two more years of high school football remaining, this is a young man that can make some noise and be a national recruit. Brown simply needs to continue to gain mass and learn the tendencies of the receivers he’s going against, and he will be just fine.

Dante Moore, Quarterback - Sound Mind Sound Body

Patience, decisiveness, footwork, arm strength, and accuracy, those attributes define Moore. He keeps the ball away from harm by throwing it where only his teammate can reach it. When he missed on a corner ball, it was just outside his reach and/or out of bounds.

When Moore wanted to set up a defensive back, he would look the opposition direction that he wanted to throw, then come back to his player at the last moment and fire a pass. That’s a leader; that’s a big-time quarterback. His mental aptitude for the game is special.

Amare Snowden, Safety - Sound Mind Sound Body

#4 Amare Snowden is a big defensive back Brian Smith, Inside The Knights

The 6’3” frame is impressive, but so are Snowden’s quick feet. He plays much faster than one would expect for a player of his height. Change of direction speed was also very good, allowing him to deflect a pass in the end zone and prevent an opposing team from scoring a touchdown.

Seeing him play on offense also allowed to see Snowden’s first-step quickness out in the open. Again, it’s very good. Add in his wingspan and there’s a lot to like about this young man’s future.

Zack Drawdy, Wide Receiver - 24K

He played well the weekend before last, but he was really decisive during the Battle tournament. Very quick cuts, stayed in control of his body when shaking a defender, caught the football away from his body, and trusted his technique.

Drawdy is a very long-armed player and also uses that to his advantage, as he should. He’s especially difficult to defend near the end zone when his length takes center stage.

Aiden Mizell, Wide Receiver - 24K

Seemingly out of no place, Mizell’s recruitment has gone bananas. There's a good reason. He’s improved as a receiver across the board. Better hand use off the line of scrimmage, far more explosive, stronger, and even better hands. Mizell’s future is bright.

There’s a reason that Alabama recently offered this young man. He’s a dude. With his 6’2” frame and his willingness to play hard on each snap, he has a chance to be one of the state of Florida’s top 25 recruits by the end of the year if not sooner.

Zavier Mincey - 24K - Class of 2024

Who’s that guy? That’s exactly what was said by a fellow scout at the Battle Miami tournament. Playing cornerback at 6’2” and roughly 200-pounds, while still a sophomore in high school, this is a kid that’s about to explode on the recruiting scene.

Natural backpedal, quick reactions towards the line of scrimmage out of his backpedal, and a penchant for reaching the football right when it’s getting close to the receiver. While Mincey will likely grow into a safety or linebacker, his athleticism and natural instincts make him a Power Five recruit.

Colin Hurley - 24K - Class of 2025

Had multiple games where he was just on fire. His velocity was there again, but better accuracy than last weekend. He’s really getting to know the wide receivers for 24K (loaded group) and that means he is going to be given plenty of opportunities to win tournaments.

Moving forward, as long as Hurley continues to be patient in the pocket, he can become one of the nation’s top signal callers despite his grade. His mental capacity as a quarterback is far better than even some 2023 signal callers with Power Five offers.

Conrad Hussey, WR/DB - Impact Athletes

No stranger to exposure playing for St. Thomas Aquinas, Hussey is a burner that made plays on both sides of the football. His mentality is to go fast all the time, so his position will take care of itself at the college level.

Seeing how well he controlled his body on the muddy fields, even on Sunday after the fields were destroyed, is impressive. He still changed direction about as well as one could. His straight-line speed is tremendous, too.

Shamar Rigby, Wide Receiver - Bay 2 Beach - Class of 2024

One of the tallest wide receivers at the event, Rigby had several good moves to get to the football, and his size and length created mismatches. His ability to run by a pressing cornerback, stack him, and then jump up and snag a pass is not something every receiver has in his tool box.

Very strong build for his age; Rigby uses it to his advantage as he should. He’s been waiting in the wings at St. Petersburg (Lakewood) to break out, and now it’s going to be his show the next couple of seasons. Very talented athlete.

