What Makes Top Recruit Jalen Brown Tick? Interview with One of the Nation's Fastest Prospects

Speed kills, and that’s a major reason why national recruit Jalen Brown is an assassin on the gridiron.

MIAMI - Watching how star wide receiver Jalen Brown glided across the practice field on Friday, Jan. 21 was impressive. Even warming up, he’s different from the average high school track or football player. Graceful yet explosive, smooth yet powerful, Brown has the type of overall athleticism that most can only dream about.

He works his craft, too. That’s why he’s such a talented competitor on the gridiron and the track (10.66 100 meters). He finds a way to combine the two and make himself better for it (see comments by Brown in the interview section below). It’s also a prime reason why this scout has him as the No. 1 recruit in all of Florida headed into the 2022 seven-on-seven season. To that end, Brown has not allowed the success to go to his head.

Most elite prep football players with offers from the likes of Miami (unofficial visit last night), LSU, Ohio State, Florida State, Alabama, Notre Dame, Texas, Texas A&M, Oregon and Penn State have at least a little bit of a me-first attitude. Brown is not that young man. He can play both ways, if needed, too.

Soft spoken and matter of fact, Brown’s attitude is that of an everyday student at Gulliver Prep. Ask just about anyone at the school, including Head Football Coach Earl Sims, Jr. and there will be positive comments about Brown. Seeing how he interacted with students during his Friday workout sold that point, but it’s still surprising considering how many players that are not even as good as Brown puff their chests and act all high and mighty.

With that, get to know Brown a little better, as he took the time to be interviewed and talk about his God-given skills, how he works to improve, and a little bit about the overwhelming recruiting process that’s just beginning (he is likely a long way off from a decision).

Jalen Brown

Size: 6’1”, 170-pounds

Position: Wide Receiver

School: Miami (Fla.) Gulliver Prep / Immortals 7v7

What is your biggest goal between now and the end of spring, whether it’s track, football, etc.?

“Biggest goal, go back to state (in track) and win it,” Brown said quickly. “Bring back the gold medal. Get bigger, get faster. Just come back and be a leader for my team.”

As far as track goes, which events are you going to focus on this spring?

“This season I am going to be focusing on the 100, 200 and the 4x4.”

What’s your best time in the 100 meters?

“10.66.”

Best cornerbacks you’ve gone against in seven-on-seven?

“Travis Hunter, Cormani (McClain), and Ryan Robinson from Louisiana. He’s pretty good. Those are the only three I can think of right now.”

What have you done to improve your speed and not just be one of those track guys playing football?

“I wouldn’t say perfect, but I worked on my form a lot. Learned how to be relaxed, not to tense up. Weightroom, a lot of power stuff. Lots of vertical jumps, box jumps, squats, power cleans, stuff like that. Stretching, that’s very important. Can’t be tight. Uh, just getting out, and just running.”

As far as your team, what are you guys going to be like next season?

“Yeah, we lost a lot of key players. We lost the quarterback, running back, couple of receivers, defensive end, but we were always a small team. We were like a small army. We put in the work. I feel like we put in twice the work as anybody else so if you want to play us it’s going to be tough no matter who we have on the field.”

Let’s talk about Immortals 7v7. Who are you running with this year?

“Antwaan Mays (Gulliver Prep), Andy Jean (Miami Northwestern), Adam Moore (Miami Booker T. Washington), Richard Dandridge (Homestead), Jamari Ford (Miami Northwestern)...”

Top public school kids from Miami, basically?

“Yeah, basically.”

Who’s your quarterback for Immortals 7v7?

“Tyler Aronson (2024) from Saint Thomas Aquinas. I’ve thrown with him a bunch.”

Recruiting wise, which schools are you trying to get to this spring for unofficial visits, if you have even planned that out?

“We are thinking about going to Texas, Texas A&M, LSU, Oregon…”

Going West!

“Yeah, pretty much going West.”

As far as which schools are recruiting you, which schools are hitting you the hardest?

“Miami, Michigan, Florida State, Texas A&M, LSU…uh, Bama is coming in…”

Did you grow up rooting for any school or did you really even care?

“I grew up…mainly the Florida teams. Always just liked watching the big games no matter who was playing. I just liked the big-game environment and stuff like that.

What is your situation as far as camps?

“I don’t know if I am doing any camps. I know I’m probably just going to take visits.”

You are going to Miami Under Armour?

“No. I don’t think so. It’s the same time when we (Immortals) go to Las Vegas for seven-on-seven. I have a track meet, too.”

Timeframe for making a decision?

“Not really. Been talking to my counselors, coaches and everything. Just want to make the decision when we (dad and I) feel like we visit the school, we’ve done our research, we like the environment and everything. So basically when the time is right, that’s when we make our decision.”

